80s Concert Experience Opens This Weekend at Prima

Step into pure 1980s glory — turned all the way up. From June 13–29, 2025, Prima Theatre will present 80s by Request: LIVE!, an original and electrifying concert experience where the audience curates the soundtrack. It’s immersive. It’s unpredictable. And it’s powered by the decade’s most unforgettable hits.

This is no ordinary tribute show. Think: neon-drenched nightclub meets live jukebox. The audience helps shape the setlist every night, choosing from a lineup of legendary artists like Madonna, Journey, Whitney, and Michael Jackson. Every performance is unique — and fueled by crowd energy.

The cast includes:

- Jay Poff, a veteran of rock ‘n’ roll stage roles and most recently featured in Prima’s Illumination, brings charisma and vocal fire.

- Jaden Dominique, fresh from an Off-Broadway run and a fan favorite from Queen + Journey, returns with unmatched soul and stage command.

- Lizzie Plakans, a dynamic vocalist and international superstar model returns from Morocco, bringing world-class flair and magnetic stage presence. She turns up the volume after her breakout performance in Prima’s Girl Group Greats.

These powerhouse singers, backed by a sizzling live band, are delivering high-octane performances that capture the iconic sound and feel of the 80s with bold, contemporary flair.

