David Sedaris Will Perform at Hershey Theatre in October

Best-selling author, humorist and regular NPR contributor David Sedaris is coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

Sedaris’ visit to Hershey Theatre is an opportunity to see him in an intimate setting, as the author will offer a selection of all-new readings and recollections, a Q&A session and a book signing.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.DavidSedarisBooks.com.

