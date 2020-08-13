Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Young People's Theater of Clayton to Perform Live From the Steps of the Opera House

Article Pixel

Performances will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday August 15 and Saturday, August 22.

Aug. 13, 2020  
Young People's Theater of Clayton to Perform Live From the Steps of the Opera House

The Young People's Theater of Clayton is bringing their performances outside, in lieu of their typical indoor performances at Clayton Opera House, 7 News reports.

Students will be performing live solos and duets of showtunes, on the steps of the opera house, in a series the theatre is calling "Live from the Steps of the Opera House."

The concert series replaces the theater's normal Theater Week.

Performances will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday August 15 and Saturday, August 22.

Part of the street will be closed for people to set up their lawn chairs to watch the events.

Learn more on 7 News.


Related Articles View More Central New York Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Max von Essen Takes Over Our Instagram Tomorrow!
  • VIDEOS: Ahead Of Her Concert This Week, Take a Look Back at Lena Hall's Career
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Radio Free Birdland Premiere Starring Max von Essen
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Max von Essen's Birdland Concert!