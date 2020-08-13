Young People's Theater of Clayton to Perform Live From the Steps of the Opera House

Performances will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday August 15 and Saturday, August 22.

The Young People's Theater of Clayton is bringing their performances outside, in lieu of their typical indoor performances at Clayton Opera House, 7 News reports.

Students will be performing live solos and duets of showtunes, on the steps of the opera house, in a series the theatre is calling "Live from the Steps of the Opera House."

The concert series replaces the theater's normal Theater Week.

Part of the street will be closed for people to set up their lawn chairs to watch the events.

Learn more on 7 News.

