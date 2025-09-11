Writer Paul Kingsnorth Comes To Irvington Theater For Book Discussion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Irvington Theater will present “Against the Machine” | An Evening with Paul Kingsnorth on Tuesday, September 30, an evening of intimate conversation that thoughtfully explores Kingsnorth’s latest work, “Against the Machine: On the Unmaking of Humanity.”

In “Against the Machine,” Kingsnorth — the acclaimed English novelist, poet and essayist dubbed “furiously gifted” by The Washington Post — turns his literary and philosophical talents to the crisis of modern times. The result is a wholly original — and terrifying — account of what it will take to preserve our humanity.

In his youth, Kingsnorth was one of the most powerful voices of the environmental movement, opposing globalization through both activism and art that was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize. As he has gotten older, he has come to see the threats to our planet as part of a deeper spiritual crisis—an encroaching force which he calls The Machine.

Writing in the tradition of Wendell Berry, Jacques Ellul, and Simone Weil, Kingsnorth reminds us what humanity requires: a healthy suspicion of entrenched power; connection to land, nature, and heritage; and a deep attention to matters of the spirit. Prophetic, poetic, and erudite, “Against the Machine” is the spiritual manual from dissidents in the technological age.

Kingsnorth rarely tours America, but is coming to the Irvington Theater as part of his US book tour for what promises to be an agenda-setting philosophical work.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More