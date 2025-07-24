Violinist Rachell Ellen Wong Returns to Cooperstown with Baroque Masterworks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will present an evening of baroque music on Monday, August 4 at 7:00 PM at Christ Episcopal Church. Following her acclaimed performance last year, violinist Rachell Ellen Wong will return to Cooperstown with harpsichordist David Belkovski and cellist Clara Abel, the early music specialists of Twelfth Night, performing works by the era's most innovative composers.

Wong, the first and only baroque artist to receive the Avery Fisher Career Grant, brings exceptional artistry to this carefully curated program featuring works by Biber, Bach, Veracini, Leclair and Tartini's virtuosic "Devil's Trill" Sonata in Wong's own arrangement.

Twelfth Night has garnered acclaim for their historically informed performances and deep understanding of baroque performance practices. The concert promises an evening of exceptional artistry in the intimate setting of Christ Episcopal Church.