Video: NEWSIES Seizes The Day At White Plains Performing Arts Center

White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC)'s Mainstage production of Disney's NEWSIES, will be onstage until January 12.

Set in New York City at the turn of the 20th century, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged "newsies" who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distributions prices at the newboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.

NEWSIES is inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899, when newsies leaders Kid Blink and David Simons led a band of working kids on a two-week long strike against newspaper publishers Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst.

Featuring an unforgettable Tony Award winning score by Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast) that audiences have fallen in love with and a story that will make you want to stand up and cheer. NEWSIES is high energy with great dancing and musical numbers. Packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, NEWSIES is perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Leading the cast is Alex Prakken, reprising his role from the shows National Tour as Jack Kelly with Kristen Seggio as Katherine and Mark Bradley Miller as Mr. Pulitzer.

Completing the cast are Casey Bagnall, Noah Barnes, Dean Cestari (Davey), Nathan Cockroft, Sammy Dell, Elijah Dillehay, Zach Eisenberg, Sean Casey Flanagan, Timothy Matthew Flores, Alec Gallazzi, Ellisha Marie (Medda), Christopher McHugh, Matthew Oster (Crutchie), Marcus Parfitt, Caleb Reese Paul, Talen Piner, Jack Saleeby, Steven Schroko, Alex Skarmeas, James Conrad Smith, Austin Turner and Jamie Zeidman.

"Disney's Newsies has never been more potent than it is today as a new generation of young activists has emerged in our world. Many teens are deeply concerned with social, economic, political and environmental issues. They are looking around at the world they are inheriting yet thinking of the one they'll create. Like the newsboys, these David's are fully prepared to take on the Goliath's so change can come once and for all. Newsies awakens the hero in all of us. And there's no better time to be inspired than the holiday season!" says Director Frank Portanova

NEWSIES is Directed by Frank Portanova with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Josh Assor. Scenic Design by Ryan Howell, Lighting Design by Adam Honoré, Sound Design by Jon Weston, Stage Managed by Jessie Jardon. Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Jack Feldman, Book by Harvey Fierstein. Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White. Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

NEWSIES will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center Friday, December 27 2pm; Saturday, December 28 2pm & 7pm; Sunday, December 29 2pm; Friday, January 3 7pm; Saturday, January 4 2pm & 7pm; Sunday, January 5 2pm; Wednesday, January 8 11am; Thursday, January 9 11am; Friday, January 10 11am; Saturday, January 11 7pm; Sunday, January 12 2pm.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.





