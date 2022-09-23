Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The REV Theatre Company

The cast of Ain't Mibehavin' features: Brandi Chavonne Massey, Crystal Sha'nae, Quiana Holmes and more.

Central New York News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

The REV Theatre Company is now presenting its final production of its 2022 season - Ain't Misbehavin'. The show runs through October 11th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY.

Get a first look at footage below!

Ain't Misbehavin' is a sizzling celebration of Fats Waller's music - songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages around the world. This delightful revue evokes the humor and infectious energy of this American original to provide an evening of humor, romance and thrilling song and dance. Featuring Fats Waller's biggest hits including "Keepin' Out of Mischief," "This Joint is Jumpin'," "Mean to Me" and of course the famous title song, "Ain't Misbehavin'," The REV's 2022 season finale is sure to have audiences dancing in their seats!

Ain't Misbehavin' is directed by Tyrone L. Robinson, who has appeared on Broadway in Disney's The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, and Frozen. He is joined by choreographer, Chloe Davis (Broadway Associate: Paradise Square, Drama Desk Award Winner; for colored girls... MUNY: My Tribute to Black Broadway and Black Choreographers). Both Robinson and Davis are making their REV debuts. Kenney M. Green (European Tour: Ain't Misbehavin'), Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre, returns to The REV as Musical Director after appearing on the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse stage in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 2013. Raven McRae (As Broadway Performer: Motown The Musical, Cirque du Soleil's Paramour) serves as Assistant Choreographer. Production Stage Manager is Kent James Collins.

The cast of Ain't Mibehavin' features: Brandi Chavonne Massey (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde, Caroline, or Change, Wicked; West End: The Lion King; Nat'l Tour: The Color Purple), Crystal Sha'nae (1st National: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical; REV: Catch Me If You Can, Parade, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Quiana Holmes (Nat'l Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar, Motown The Musical; REV: Beehive), Christopher Brasfield (Nat'l Tour: The Book of Mormon; Regional: Smokey Joe's Café at North Shore, The Engeman, and Capital Rep), and Arnold Harper II (Regional: Ain't Misbehavin' at Barrington Stage, NY Times Critic's Pick) Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander (1st National Tour: Bandstand; Regional: The Color Purple at Phoenix Theatre; Ragtime, Our Town at Theatre Aspen) and Gabriel Mudd (Nat'l Tour: A Chorus Line, The Wedding Singer; REV: Smokey Joe's Café, The Buddy Holly Story, A Chorus Line, High School Musical) are the Aint' Misbehavin' standbys.

Ain't Misbehavin' features scenic design by Kyle Dixon (Regional: Oklahoma!, The Bodyguard, Jersey Boys at North Shore; Love and Other Fables, Singin' In The Rain, Disney's Newsies at Theatre By The Sea), and lighting design by Jose Santiago (REV: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver, Footloose, 42nd Street, Working, Grease, Parade, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!). Costume design is by resident REV designer, Tiffany Howard (REV: State Fair, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Grease, Beehive!, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, Parade), wig and makeup design by Karine Ivey (Nat' Tour: The Color Purple, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Regional: Sacramento Opera, Music Theatre of Wichita) and sound design by Don Hanna (Nat'l Tour: South Pacific, An American in Paris; Int'l Tour: The Wizard of Oz; Regional: North Shore, Theatre By The Sea, The Engeman).

To learn more about The REV's production of Ain't Misbehavin', click here.

Ain't Misbehavin' runs from September 21 - October 11 with a "Pay What You Will" performance on Saturday, September 24th at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting THEREVTHEATRE.COM or by calling The REV box office at 1-800-457-8897.

Video: First Look at AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The REV Theatre Company
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Regional Awards


From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: First Look at Refracted Theatre Company's ST. SEBASTIANVIDEO: First Look at Refracted Theatre Company's ST. SEBASTIAN
September 23, 2022

Refracted Theatre Company will launch its inaugural Chicago season with the world premiere of Andrew Kramer’s dark comedy St. Sebastian, directed by Artistic Director Graham Miller. Get a first look at all new video footage here!
Exclusive Video: First Look At Sally Struthers, A.J. Holmes & More in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at La Mirada TheatreExclusive Video: First Look At Sally Struthers, A.J. Holmes & More in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at La Mirada Theatre
September 22, 2022

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment are presenting the monstrously hilarious first show of their 2022-2023 season, the Southern California premiere of the newly-revised, London version of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein. Get an exclusive first look at the company in action!
VLOG: Go Backstage At INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kennedy Kanagawa - Episode 2VLOG: Go Backstage At INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kennedy Kanagawa - Episode 2
September 21, 2022

It's week 2 and BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes of Into the Woods on Broadway with our new vlog series by Kennedy Kanagawa, who puppeteers breakout star Milky White on Broadway.
VIDEO: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODDVIDEO: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD
September 21, 2022

Kokandy Productions is continuing its 10th anniversary season with an intimate, in-the-round revival of Stephen Sondheim’s macabre masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The production is playing at the Chopin Theatre through November 6. Get a first look at footage from the production here!
Photos & Video: See Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks & More at THE PIANO LESSON First PreviewPhotos & Video: See Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks & More at THE PIANO LESSON First Preview
September 20, 2022

The first-ever performance of the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson is now in previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Get a first look at photos and video here!