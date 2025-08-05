Universal Preservation Hall Unveils December Holiday Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Universal Preservation Hall is bringing the spirit of the season to Saratoga Springs with a festive lineup of performances throughout December.

December kicks off with world-renowned saxophonist Joshua Redman 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4. Redman returns with “Words Fall Short,” a deeply personal and boldly expressive new album that marks an organic next step in the celebrated saxophonist's artistic evolution. Following the critical acclaim of “where are we,” Redman unveils a fresh quartet featuring pianist Paul Cornish, bassist Philip Norris, and drummer Nazir Ebo — three rising stars who bring both sensitivity and fire to his latest set of original compositions.

Start the holidays with the elegance of the Christmas Oratorio Tea, presented by NACRE. There are two performances of Charles Weidman's “Christmas Oratorio” set to the music of Bach in the Great Hall Sunday, Dec. 14. This breathtaking modern dance classic will be elevated with expanded live music and choral accompaniment, creating a truly immersive and unforgettable experience. Guests are also invited to enjoy a pre-show tea, making the afternoon a truly immersive holiday tradition.

The season continues 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 with the return of award-winning pianist Jim Brickman and “The Gift of Christmas.” Audiences can expect a captivating blend of timeless holiday classics and Brickman's biggest hits, including “The Gift,” “Love of My Life,” “Destiny,” “Valentine,” and joyfully unexpected surprises. Brickman combines timeless holiday classics with stories and laughter, creating a warm and nostalgic concert experience for the whole family.

The next evening, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19, UPH comes alive with the annual holiday favorite, “It's a Jazzy Christmas,” an upbeat and joyful revue filled with holiday favorites reimagined through the vibrant sounds of jazz. This ensemble performs concert hall shows that feature the music of Vince Guaraldi from the Peanuts holiday specials and many other seasonal favorites. “It's a Jazzy Christmas” will also have a performance Saturday, Dec. 20, at the GE Theatre at Proctors.

Closing out the holiday series 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 is Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Ben Folds with his “Tis The Season” tour. With his signature wit, heartfelt storytelling, and piano-driven style, Folds offers audiences a fresh and reflective take on holiday traditions, ensuring a memorable finale to UPH's holiday season.