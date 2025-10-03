Tickets to KINKY BOOTS at Proctors Are On Sale Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to kick up your heels with the return of the heartwarming hit musical, KINKY BOOTS! KINKY BOOTS will play Proctors in Schenectady as part of the 2025-26 Broadway season from March 14-15.

Winner of the Tony, Grammy, and London's Olivier Awards for Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, KINKY BOOTS follows the journey of two people with nothing in common… or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

The North American Tour of KINKY BOOTS is produced by Crossroads Live North America. The tour's creative team includes DB Bonds (Associate Director), Rusty Mowery (Associate Choreographer), Will Van Dyke (Music Supervisor), and Murnane Casting (Casting).

The KINKY BOOTS creative team includes Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), and Josh Marquette (Hair Design).

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More