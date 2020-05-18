Theatre Rhinoceros Presents GENERAL WASHINGTON, AMERICA'S FOUNDATION FATHER: THE MAN BEHIND THE MYTH

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE presentation: GENERAL WASHINGTON, America's Founding Father: The Man Behind the Myth. A Free Presentation on Facebook Live. Conceived and presented by John Fisher.

George Washington won the American Revolution and became the first President of the United States. But what was he really like? Off-stage? A journey into the past reveals some surprising details about his brilliance as a military commander and his slipperiness with his sex life.

May 21, 2020 at 8pm FREE!

One Live Performance Only.

Go to John Fisher's Facebook page at 8pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

FREE Live Performance Date: MAY 21, 2020 8PM

