The REV Announces The Company of A CHORUS LINE

The REV Theatre Company has announced the company for the final production of its 65th anniversary season – “A Chorus Line.”

The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, says, “At some point in our lives, we all stand on the proverbial 'chorus line' in one way or another -- to commit, to challenge, to be tested, to prove, to compete, to win. It's part of the universal human experience. Whether you're applying for a new job, becoming a new parent, facing a new challenge, turning over a new leaf, standing in new shoes, starting a new relationship or auditioning for a Broadway show — A Chorus Line reminds us what it means to be alive with passion and dedication.”

“A Chorus Line” examines one day in the lives of seventeen dancers, all vying for a spot in the “chorus line” of a new Broadway musical. Set in the 1970's and based on real Broadway dancers' stories, as told to fellow dancer and director/choreographer Michael Bennett, “A Chorus Line” strips away the anonymity of the chorus to reveal fascinating and dimensional artists. With its famous score, spectacular choreography, and historic legacy that includes Auburn, NY's own Thommie Walsh (an original Broadway company member), “A Chorus Line” is both timeless and refreshingly honest.

The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Lauren Emily Alagna as Kristine, Sierra Lai Barnett as Connie, Michael Bingham as Al, Kaitie Buckert as Bebe, Hallie Cercone as Sheila, Connor Coughlin as Don, Anthony DaSilva as Mike, Karli Dinardo as Cassie, Gabriella Enriquez as Diana, Treston Henderson as Richie, Adam Mandala as Greg, PJ Palmer as Mark, Jane Papageorge as Val, Jeff Skowron as Zach, Alex Smith as Bobby, Victor Carrillo Tracey as Paul, Antonia Vivino as Maggie, Elizabeth Yanick as Judy, and Cullen Zeno as Larry. Ivan Bracy Jr., Maggie Dzina, Sarah Santos, and Devin Watson are the “A Chorus Line” swings.

“A Chorus Line” is directed and choreographed by Marc Kimelman with Music Direction by Alan J. Plado. Elle May Patterson serves as Associate Choreographer. Alex Gutierrez is Assistant Music Director.

Additional members of the creative team for ”A Chorus Line” include: Scenic Designer Czerton Lim, Lighting Designer Dan Ozminkowski, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, Hair & Makeup Designer Alfonso Annotto, and Sound Designer Daniel Lundberg. The Production Stage Manager is Kevin Gregory Dwyer with Assistant Stage Managers Mollie Heil and Callista Payne and Stage Management Intern, Maddie Bavely.

“A Chorus Line” runs from September 13 – October 3 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn with a “Pay What You Will” performance on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the link below or by calling The REV box office at 315-255-1785.

About The REV Theatre Company:

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, The REV Theatre Company is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness and cultural development in its community and in the region. The REV Theatre Company is proud to affirm and accelerate its commitment to equality, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility ensuring that its workforce, stages, and boardroom reflect its dedication to social and racial equality. The REV is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and situated between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, The REV is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City. Find The REV Theatre Company on Facebook, follow @TheREVTheatreCo on Twitter and Instagram and visit www.TheREVTheatre.com.