The OFC Creations Theatre Center Presents I SEE THE LIGHT Princess Celebration

Your majesty's party awaits, and we are waiting for life to begin! The OFC Creations Theatre Center presents Rapunzel and her friends in an interactive event for young princes and princesses as well as their families at OFC.

Guests will participate in the magical festivities including a sing-a-long, story time, games, crafts, snacks, and, of course, our on stage dance party! Princess Rapunzel will lead the festivities alongside her friends. The princess, and her friends have special talents of working with and inspiring young guests.

Ideal for guests ages 3 to 7, their families are welcome to attend (tickets are per person, including adults). We encourage attendees to dress up in their favorite royal costume! A perfect opportunity to introduce young ones to theatre in an interactive and welcoming environment. While light snacks and juice will be provided to our young guests at the end during the meet and greet, all attendees can purchase coffee, pastries, and other assorted breakfast items in the lobby or at our cafe upon arrival.

​Performance on Sunday, February 11th from 10AM-11AM at the OFC Creations Theatre Center; Appropriate for all ages. Click Here