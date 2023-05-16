The Mansion of Saratoga Summer Lineup Includes A Joan Rivers Comic Impersonator, Morgan James, And More

The Mansion of Saratoga kicks off its 801 Concert Series this summer with a tribute to Joan Rivers on what would be the caustic comic's 90th birthday.

On Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m., award winning actor and celebrity impersonator Joe Posa will perform as Rivers in his heartfelt hilarious 90-minute comedy concert tribute "The B**ch is Back for Her 90th Birthday!"

"Joe was Joan's favorite impersonator. It's not just the clothes, the voice and the rapid fire jokes-all of which he gets perfect," said Jeff Wodicka, managing partner of The Mansion of Saratoga. "He truly inhabits Joan's very-naughty-but-so-much-fun persona. This show is not for the politically correct, the weak-kneed or children."

Posa began performing as Rivers in 2004 and first met her in 2006 while he was impersonating her at a corporate event in Houston, Texas. In a planned schtick, Posa first took the stage to do his act when suddenly the real Joan Rivers, who was hired to be the evening's main performer, appeared to chase him off, barking "Get off my stage, b**ch."

After that show the two stayed in touch over the next decade, last meeting in July 2014, two months before she died at age 81.

Joe Posa as Joan Rivers will play The Mansion of Saratoga, Thurs. June 8 (Photo provided).

The season also features soul singer and frequent Postmodern Jukebox collaborator Morgan James, who returns to the Mansion fresh off the release of her new album "Memphis Magnetic." Her performance is a love letter to one of the great American birthplaces of soul, featuring new arrangements of Memphis classics by Al Green, Otis Redding, Ann Peebles, Sam and Dave and, of course, Elvis!

She will be joined by her husband Doug Wamble, a renowned blues guitar player direct from Memphis.

"Morgan James has a seriously devoted fanbase that she's earned through her work on Broadway, with Postmodern Jukebox and her solo career," said Wodicka. "Doug has some serious guitar chops that left us in awe last year when this power couple played our stage. So don't wait on buying tickets because this show will sell out."

Also of note in the lineup are 23-year old TikTok star Stella Katherine Cole, whose infectious covers of Sara Vaughan, Judy Garland, and Ella Fitzgerald have gone viral, and a family-friendly night with the original "Aladdin" Broadway Star Adam Jacobs, who will sing the hits from "Aladdin," "Hercules," "Newsies," "Little Shop of Horrors" and more. Jacobs also starred as Simba in the Broadway production of "The Lion King."

Doug Wamble and Morgan James pictured performing at The Mansion of Saratoga, July 7, 2022. The pair return Thurs. Aug. 10 (Morgan James Live Official Photographer).

Return of Supper Club Format

The Mansion of Saratoga's 801 Concert Series returns to a "supper club" format for the 2023 season, with six outstanding Thursday night dinner shows in June, July, and August.

As in past years, Executive Chef Rick Bieber will create a full 3-course dinner, with three entrée choices. Dinner seating will begin at 6 p.m. on the Mansion's tented deck. Arrive no later than 7 p.m. for dinner.

At 7:30 p.m., the party continues in the Mansion Carriage House Theatre when the doors open for the 8 p.m. performance. The acoustics in the 1866 wooden building are exceptional. For those who wish, there will be a full cash bar available prior to and during dinner as well as in the rear of the carriage house.

Tickets

Tickets are $88 per show and include dinner as well as the performance. A cash bar is extra. New this year, a season pass for all six shows costs $428.

Purchase online at: https://www.themansionsaratoga.com/concert-series

Full Concert Lineup:

June 8-Joe Posa as Joan Rivers

"The B**ch is Back for Her 90th Birthday!"

Hilarious, heartfelt comedy concert by celebrity impersonator. Age 18+

Joan Rivers as Joan Rivers will play The Mansion of Saratoga, Thurs. June 8 (photo provided).

June 22-Branden & James

Dazzling cello and soaring tenor vocals, as seen on "America's Got Talent"

Special guest Effie Passero of "American Idol" fame.

Branden & James will perform at The Mansion of Saratoga, Thur. June 22 (photo provided).

July 13-Stella Katherine Cole

"Stella Katherine Cole Has Standards!"?

23 year-old TikTok sensation delivers infectious covers of Sara Vaughan, Judy Garland, Ella Fitzgerald.

Stella Katherine Cole will play The Mansion of Saratoga, Thurs. July 13 (photo provided).

July 27-Elizabeth Ward Land

"Still Within the Sound of My Voice"

Broadway veteran with perfect vocal match to The Songs of Linda Ronstadt. Rock, folk. light opera, even Mariachi.

Elizabeth Ward Land will perform at The Mansion of Saratoga, Thurs. July 27 (photo provided).

August 10-Morgan James

"Memphis Magnetic"

New arrangements of classics by Al Green, Otis Redding, Ann Peebles, Sam & Dave and Elvis. With guitar player Doug Wamble.

Morgan James will play The Mansion of Saratoga, Thurs. Aug. 10 (photo provided).

August 24-Adam Jacobs

Songs of Alan Menken

A family-friendly evening with Broadway's original "Aladdin" star. Hits from "Aladdin," "Hercules," "Newsies," "Little Shop of Horrors" and more.

Adam Jacobs will perform at The Mansion of Saratoga, Thurs. August 24 (photo provided).

Aug. 26 -Bonus

Travers Saturday Wine Pairing Dinner

With Edmund Bagnell, lightning fast violinist and Broadway singer.

Edmund Bagnell will play The Mansion of Saratoga Sat. Aug. 26 (photo provided).

About The Mansion of Saratoga

The Mansion of Saratoga offers a unique dining and entertainment experience in the Saratoga region. About a 7-mile drive from downtown Saratoga Springs, the historic George West Victorian mansion at 801 Route 29 hosts brunch and dinners with a bar and live entertainment on its large tented deck and Rose Garden. There is ample parking beside and across the street from The Mansion. The Executive Chef is Rick Bieber.

For information, visit https://www.themansionsaratoga.com, email lori@themansionsaratoga.com or call (518) 885-1607

Michael McAssey plays the piano at The Mansion of Saratoga, November 2021. Starting in June, The Mansion of Saratoga will host a Piano Bar on select Friday nights (photo provided).