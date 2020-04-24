The Hangar Theatre Offers Virtual Classes

The Hangar Theatre Company is offering virtual education opportunities for people of all ages. Class descriptions for the next round of classes are available below and at hangartheatre.org/virtual.

The Hangar created these classes--which are available to anyone, anywhere--in an effort to provide opportunities for artistic collaboration and creation, even during these unprecedented times. In the first round of classes participants ranged in age from 7 to 70+, and joined us from up and down the East Coast of the US, and as far away as Denmark!

During the first round, a parent shared, "My daughter couldn't stop talking about this week's class over dinner. She really enjoyed the setup and the connection to others."

"It's been wonderful watching young people and adults truly light up as they engage with each other in a creative and meaningful way," said Hangar Theatre Associate Artistic Director/Education Director Shirley Serotsky. "Creating connections is what theatre has always done best. We need that sense of connection now more than ever. "

CLASSES FOR YOUNG ARTISTS

Sponsored by the Ithaca Child

Playing Shakespeare

Grades 7-12

May 4-8

2-3:30pm

Lead teacher: Actor and Teaching Artist Miranda Bianchi

Participation Fee: $75, financial aid and scholarships are available.*

Students will explore virtually the ways in which we can understand and activate the language of Shakespeare's plays and characters through voice, text, and story. What is iambic pentameter? Why do some lines rhyme, and others don't? Why sonnets? In a fun and supportive environment, students will apply what they learn while performing individual monologues and scenes.

Telling Artistic Tales

Grades 3-6

May 4-8

4-5:15pm

Lead teacher: Actor/Educator Emma Bowers

Participation Fee: $75, financial aid and scholarships are available.*

Students will create their own, original story book or comic book with words and art through creative exercises and games. A mix of storytelling, theatre, and art--and a chance for young people to connect with others while expressing themselves.

Fantastic Stories: Radioplay Style!

Grades 2-6

May 11-15

2-3:15pm

Lead teacher: Award-winning actress, audiobook narrator, and teaching artist Holly Adams

Participation Fee: $75, financial aid and scholarships are available.*

A look at dynamic, engaging stories, and the ways we tell them! Students will work together to adapt a favorite story: adding dialogue, characterization, and sound effects--and then record each part to be compiled into a fun and fantastic, completely original radio play that they can then share with their families.

Teen Playwriting Workshop

Grades 7-12

May 11-15

4-5:30pm

Lead teacher: Actor/Playwright/Educator Elizabeth Seldin

Participation Fee: $75, financial aid and scholarships are available.*

In this week-long workshop, students will investigate story arc, creating characters, and world building as playwrights through a series of writing prompts and exercises. The class will culminate in shared readings of student work: each participant will leave the class having penned a completely original 10-minute play.

History and Mystery: Radio Drama

Grades 5-10

May 18-22

2-3:30pm

Lead teacher: Award-winning actress, audiobook narrator, and teaching artist Holly Adams

Participation Fee: $75, financial aid and scholarships are available.*

Learn the tools for telling a story with voice and sound: develop voice acting techniques, create sound effects, and collaborate with the class to create a radio play. Students will each conceive and record their own scenes, that will then be edited together to create a completely unique episode that can be shared with family and friends.

Advanced Filmmaking

Grades 7-12

May 18-22

4-5:30pm

Lead teacher: Director/Educator, Noah Elman

Participation Fee: $75, financial aid and scholarships are available.*

A deeper dive into the process of making a movie: learn to use creative camera angles and unique shots to help tell your story. We'll also cover the basics of film acting, and how to direct actors for the camera. Students will film their own scene, that will then be edited into a completely original class movie.

CLASSES FOR ADULTS

Contemporary Scene Study

10th Grade-Adult

May 12- June 9

Tuesdays, 7-9pm

Lead teachers: Actor/Educator Emma Bowers and Hangar Theatre Associate Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky

Participation Fee: $125, financial aid and scholarships are available.*

An introduction to text work through the preparation and performance of contemporary scenes. Students will learn terminology, methods of analyzing and understanding text, and approaches to working with a scene partner to create active and honest moments. This class is appropriate for both beginners and those with some previous acting experience.

Directing for the Stage

10th Grade-Adult

May 28-June 25

Thursdays, 7-9pm

Lead teacher: Hangar Theatre Associate Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky

Participation Fee: $125, financial aid and scholarships are available.*

An introduction to the rehearsal and production process from the director's point of view. In 6 sessions, the class will provide an overview of the director's process through text analysis, exercises, and discussion, and include topics like establishing point of view, communicating with designers, and working with actors.

ALL AGES

One-on-One Zoom Coaching

Schedule a session to work on a monologue or song, or several! In a focused 45-minute session, we'll share personalized feedback about auditions; career insight to early career artists; or guidance for college and school auditions and applications. We will work around your schedule and needs. Email education@hangartheatre.org to arrange a session with Hangar Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Shirley Serotksy or another professional artist embedded in the theatre industry.

Time: Flexible between 10:00am - 8:30pm

$50/for a 45-minute session

*We understand that this is a difficult time financially for many families, so Hangar is offering financial aid or scholarships up to full tuition to all. We also offer the chance to purchase a class for a student as a pay-it-forward initiative. For financial assistance, e-mail education@hangartheatre.org

Hangar Theatre Educational Programs aim to:

Inspire a lifelong love and appreciation of the arts through meaningful interaction with performance, creation, and artistic expression.

Nurture empathetic, thoughtful relationships and interactions between young people by making space for collaboration and communication.

Help individuals of all ages express their most authentic and joyful selves through theatre, music, and movement.

Support artistic choices that embrace a diversity of perspectives and promote attitudes and actions that encourage more equitable power, access, and treatment for all individuals.

Class registration information is available at hangartheatre.org/virtual





