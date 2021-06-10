The Emelin Announces Rise & Shine Virtual Celebration

The Emelin invites all to join in its Rise & Shine Virtual Celebration in honor of the theatre's upcoming reopening this Fall.

The one hour virtual event will be hosted by legendary WFUV and SiriusXM radio DJ Dennis Elsas, and features exclusive performances by a diverse roster of world-class artists who have previously graced the Emelin stage including David Broza, Amy Helm, Flor de Toloache, Ballet Hispánico, Jake Shimabukuro and David Bromberg.

The evening includes special appearances by Founding Board Member Emily Grant, Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy and Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh, CNBC Senior Economics Reporter Steve Liesman, and many more to thank the community for their support and speak to everything the theatre is doing to meet this new day.

"The Board and staff are excited to be planning for our re-opening in Fall 2021, and to be upgrading our jewel of a theater to give our returning audience and artists the best experience possible," said Elliot Fox, Emelin's Executive Director. "This Virtual Celebration is our way to share our excitement, and show our gratitude to everyone who helped make that possible: our patrons, donors, members, sponsors, artists and the entire community."

Emelin's Rise & Shine Virtual Celebration is free to all; donations are welcomed. This event will be streamed on VIMEO and on the Emelin home page, and can be viewed on a variety of different devices and TV streaming apps. Please visit our home page on emelin.org on Jun 17 at 7:30pm (EST) to stream this event.

About the Artists

Dennis Elsas | Host: Legendary New York radio personality Dennis Elsas has interviewed such rock-n-roll greats as John Lennon, Elton John, Jerry Garcia, and more. One of the pioneers of the progressive FM radio revolution at WNEW-FM, he can be heard daily on WFUV (90.7 FM), Sirius/XM Classic Vinyl (26), and The Beatles Channel on Sirius/XM (18).

David Broza: Israeli superstar David Broza is considered one of the world's most dynamic and vibrant performers. From his whirlwind finger picking to Flamenco percussion and rhythms, to a signature rock and roll sound, David Broza's charismatic and energetic performances have delighted audiences throughout the world.

Flor de Toloache: Hailing from diverse cultural backgrounds such as Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Australia, Colombia, Germany, Italy and the United States, the members of this Latin Grammy-winning group bring an edgy, versatile and fresh take on traditional Mexican music.

Ballet Hispánico: Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has been bringing individuals and communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance for nearly 50 years.

Jake Shimabukuro: Often referred to as the Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Lee and Michael Jordan of his craft, Jake takes the ukulele where no one has taken it before. With his out-of-the-box blend of stunning virtuosity and deep musicality, the artist creates awe-inspiring music that ranges from jazz, blues and rock to bluegrass, classical and folk.

David Bromberg: For Americana godfather David Bromberg, it all began with the blues. His incredible journey spans five-and-a-half decades, and includes adventures with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jerry Garcia, and seminal blues guitarist Reverend Gary Davis. A musician's musician, Bromberg's mastery of several stringed instruments (guitar, fiddle, Dobro, mandolin), and multiple styles is legendary, leading Dr. John to declare him an American icon.

Amy Helm: A singer-songwriter with abundant talent, Amy Helm brings a brilliant mix of Americana, country, blues, and gospel music. Helm is a founding member of the alt-country collective Ollabelle, and served as a backing musician in Levon Helm and The Midnight Ramblers.

Web: https://emelin.org/virtual-celebration/