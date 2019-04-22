The Dozen Divas Return To CRT Downtown

On Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 PM, CRT Downtown proudly presents the return of THE DOZEN DIVAS. This unique and hysterical show is performed by brilliant impressionist and trained classical singer, Dorothy Bishop. Ms. Bishop performed at CRT Downtown in 2015 to sold out houses, and she's back with all her divas...including some new ones...in tow. Cher, Stevie, Dolly, Barbra, Adele, and more stop by for a visit, all performed brilliantly by this incredibly talented artist in stunning costumes. It's a great night out with most of with Hollywood!

Ms. Bishop has been performing this one-of-a-kind show for three years in New York City's beautiful Metropolitan Room, NYC's #1 Jazz Club. She has been nominated for two Broadway World Awards and two Mac Awards for best musical comedy show, and was just seen in the Off-Broadway production of the spoof musical "Spamilton", bringing her spot-on impersonations to that hysterical show. In between Off-Broadway stints, Dorothy squeezed in a triumphant Mexican tour of "Divas" during which she headlined at the beautiful Red Room in Puerto Vallarta. The New York Post is quoted as saying "Dorothy Bishop has New York in stitches!", and the Huffington Post says "Novel and hysterical...she nails it!" The Village Voice says "Blessed with a voice capable of opera, Broadway, and pop, she creates funny but appreciative portraits of the women we love."

Tickets for this one-night-only performance are $25.00 each and are available by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Winter/Spring hours are Mon-Fri 9:00 - 5:00, and on Saturdays from noon - 7:30 when a performance is scheduled for that evening. Tickets are available online at CortlandRep.org, with a slight service fee.





