The Company Theatre's TARTUFFE Begins Performances In June

The Company Theater's final production of the 2024-25 Season is Moliere's comedy farce “Tartuffe,” running June 6-15. With translation by Jeffrey D. Hoeper and direction by Company Technical Director Brodie McPherson, the play focuses on Tartuffe, who pretends to be a saintly person in need of a place to stay. After being shown kindness by Orgon, Tartuffe tries to seduce his wife and steal both his home and possessions.

The play has had its share of controversy: at one point it was banned in France, due to pressure from the Catholic Church, who saw the portrayal of religious hypocrisy as an attack.

“In this production of ‘Tartuffe,' we're highlighting the way that wealth enables people to act in selfish ways,” said McPherson. “There isn't just one hypocrite here, each member of the household seeks to gain something in stopping Tartuffe.”

The Company Theatre's production is set in the late 1980s. According to McPherson, the concept came from a variety of influences, but was primarily motivated by the growth of the scam televangelist stars in the era.

“A broad sense of conservative social values and an emphasis on personal prosperity enabled these con artists to personally enrich themselves while they acted despicably,” McPherson said.

The production features The production features Christopher C. Conway as Tartuffe, Anish Majumdar as Orgon, Kimberly Day as Elmire, Ron Dufort as Cleante, Kiley Sullivan as Dorine, Wil Clancy as Damis, Jennifer Acosta as Mariane, Aung Phyo as Valere, Kathryn Borden as Madame Pernelle, Ava Taylor as Flipote, Ben Gillooly and Corrina Mullins as Laurent, Briar-Rose Murphy as M. Loyal, and Alessandro Martellaro as the Officer.

Performances are Thursdays -Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. The Sunday, June 8, performance will include a post-show talk-back with the cast and creative team. An ASL-interpreted performance is Saturday, June 14.

All performances take place at the Temple Theater, 50 Liberty Pole Way, downtown Rochester.

Tickets are $28 general, $25 students and seniors (60+), and may be purchased through The Company Theatre's website www.thecompanytheatreroc.org/box-office, or at the door. Special group rates for 10 or more may be arranged by emailing info@thecompanytheatreroc.org.

