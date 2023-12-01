Tangent Theatre To Present THE SEAFARER Reading At The Stissing Center

Tangent Theatre Company, based in Tivoli NY, has presented a series of pop-up play readings this year, with their final performance in 2023 to be held Friday, Dec. 15th: The Seafarer by Conor McPherson, at the Stissing Center in Pine Plains at 7pm; doors open at 6pm, bar and light snacks will be available for purchase.

The reading is free, with donations welcomed and encouraged (RSVP required). Set on Christmas Eve in a coastal suburb north of Dublin city, The Seafarer centers on an alcoholic who has recently returned to live with his blind, aging brother. Others come into the fold and a visit from a mysterious stranger brings troubles and turmoil to the night.

The reading will feature Tangent's premier ensemble of Brendan Burke (Artistic Director at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville), accomplished actor Jeffrey Doornbos, veteran stage and screen actor Peter Gerety, Mick Lynch (Dublin-born singer/songwriter) and Tangent's Artistic Director actor/writer/director Michael Rhodes. The reading will be directed by screen and stage actress and director Samantha Soule. Actor and voice-over artist Steven Young will read stage directions; produced by Andrea Rhodes (Burke, Doornbos, Gerety and Rhodes are members of Actors' Equity Association).

Tangent's readings have become a popular series in Tivoli and beyond, often presented in pubs or restaurants, or similar intimate spaces. Actors read the plays with scripts in hand, and little or no “miming or physicality” introduced, and stage directions are read to orient the listener, move the story along and let patrons visualize the play. Their last reading at The Stissing Center this summer (Dinner with Friends by Donald Margulies) enjoyed a sold out show. “We often call our readings story time for adults with whiskey” states Rhodes. “We'll likely make you laugh, make you cry and we might shout a little” he adds with a smile. Tangent's plays are primarily contemporary dramas (or new works) that engage audiences on a gut level.

“We're excited to perform at the Stissing Center again. This is a great play with a fantastic cast, just in time for the holidays. Having our audience experience this stylish space again is a nice bonus” adds Tangent's producer and co-founder Andrea Rhodes.

The Seafarer by Conor McPherson, play reading Fri. Dec. 15, 2023 @ 7pm at The Stissing Center, 2950 Church St., Pine Plains NY (doors 6pm); Free, donations welcome. RSVP required; reservations can be made via info@tangent-arts.org. Click Here | tangent-arts.org



Tangent Theatre Company was founded in New York City in 2000 by Hudson Valley natives/married couple Andrea & Michael Rhodes, and the late Keith Teller, and re-located to Tivoli in 2009. Tangent is known for intimate character driven productions, their new plays initiatives and their popular readings.