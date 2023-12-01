Tangent Theatre To Present THE SEAFARER Reading At The Stissing Center

Tangent announces pop-up play reading at The Stissing Center's Cellar space on December 15th; Samantha Soule to direct all male cast.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds Photo 2 Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favo Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 4 Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Tangent Theatre To Present THE SEAFARER Reading At The Stissing Center

Tangent Theatre To Present THE SEAFARER Reading At The Stissing Center

Tangent Theatre Company, based in Tivoli NY, has presented a series of pop-up play readings this year, with their final performance in 2023 to be held Friday, Dec. 15th: The Seafarer by Conor McPherson, at the Stissing Center in Pine Plains at 7pm; doors open at 6pm, bar and light snacks will be available for purchase.

The reading is free, with donations welcomed and encouraged (RSVP required). Set on Christmas Eve in a coastal suburb north of Dublin city, The Seafarer centers on an alcoholic who has recently returned to live with his blind, aging brother. Others come into the fold and a visit from a mysterious stranger brings troubles and turmoil to the night.

 

The reading will feature Tangent's premier ensemble of Brendan Burke (Artistic Director at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville), accomplished actor Jeffrey Doornbos, veteran stage and screen actor Peter Gerety, Mick Lynch (Dublin-born singer/songwriter) and Tangent's Artistic Director actor/writer/director Michael Rhodes. The reading will be directed by screen and stage actress and director Samantha Soule. Actor and voice-over artist Steven Young will read stage directions; produced by Andrea Rhodes (Burke, Doornbos, Gerety and Rhodes are members of Actors' Equity Association). 

Tangent's readings have become a popular series in Tivoli and beyond, often presented in pubs or restaurants, or similar intimate spaces. Actors read the plays with scripts in hand, and little or no “miming or physicality” introduced, and stage directions are read to orient the listener, move the story along and let patrons visualize the play. Their last reading at The Stissing Center this summer (Dinner with Friends by Donald Margulies) enjoyed a sold out show. “We often call our readings story time for adults with whiskey” states Rhodes. “We'll likely make you laugh, make you cry and we might shout a little” he adds with a smile. Tangent's plays are primarily contemporary dramas (or new works) that engage audiences on a gut level.

 

“We're excited to perform at the Stissing Center again. This is a great play with a fantastic cast, just in time for the holidays. Having our audience experience this stylish space again is a nice bonus” adds Tangent's producer and co-founder Andrea Rhodes.

 

The Seafarer by Conor McPherson, play reading Fri. Dec. 15, 2023 @ 7pm at The Stissing Center, 2950 Church St., Pine Plains NY (doors 6pm); Free, donations welcome. RSVP required; reservations can be made via info@tangent-arts.org. Click Here | tangent-arts.org


Tangent Theatre Company was founded in New York City in 2000 by Hudson Valley natives/married couple Andrea & Michael Rhodes, and the late Keith Teller, and re-located to Tivoli in 2009. Tangent is known for intimate character driven productions, their new plays initiatives and their popular readings.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
National Theater Live: THE BOOK OF DUST To Screen At Performing Arts in Cinema This M Photo
National Theater Live: THE BOOK OF DUST To Screen At Performing Arts in Cinema This Month

National Theater Live presents 'The Book Of Dust' on Sat Dec 23 and Thurs Dec 28. Join two young heroes on a thrilling adventure with high stakes and powerful adversaries. Don't miss this captivating performance at Plaza Cinema in Patchogue, NY.

2
Redhouse Ushers in the Holiday Season with YOURE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Photo
Redhouse Ushers in the Holiday Season with YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Redhouse Theatre in Syracuse, NY is kicking off the holiday season with a production featuring the beloved Peanuts Gang. Find out more about this festive show at www.theredhouse.org.

3
Composers Concordance to Present The Centuries Trio With Friends at Kostabi World in Chels Photo
Composers Concordance to Present The Centuries Trio With Friends at Kostabi World in Chelsea

Join Composers Concordance on December 22nd at Kostabi World in Chelsea for a unique performance by The Centuries Trio With Friends. This 21st century piano trio features electric guitar, cello da spalla, and piano, and will showcase music from every century. Don't miss this innovative blend of classical, jazz, and modern sounds.

4
Review: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage Theatre Photo
Review: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage Theatre

The power of memory is a fascinating thing. We all have that one song that transports us back to our wedding day, or that TV commercial that immediately makes us think of our Dad, or a smell that evokes the comfort of Christmas morning. Nora and Delia Ephron’s play “Love, Loss and What I Wore” explores how that same emotional attachment exists with our clothes, and how—often unintentionally—we chronicle the many chapters of our lives, both the ups and the downs, through the clothes we wear.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY Video
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN Video
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN
SPAMALOT Performs 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' on TODAY Video
SPAMALOT Performs 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' on TODAY
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Legally Blonde in Central New York Legally Blonde
Park Playhouse (7/16-8/18)
A Special Production for Black History Month in Central New York A Special Production for Black History Month
Capital Repertory Theatre (2/01-2/11)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Central New York Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (5/13-5/14)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Central New York The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Cohoes Music Hall (12/01-12/23)
Back to the Future: The Musical in Central New York Back to the Future: The Musical
Proctor's Theatre (6/04-6/06)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Proctor's Theatre (5/05-5/12)
The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests in Central New York The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests
Cohoes Music Hall (1/20-1/20)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Forum Theatre (1/23-1/24)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Central New York Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
Back to the Past in Central New York Back to the Past
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/08-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You