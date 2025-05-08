THE OTHER PLACE Reading Comes to Tangent Theatre Company

The performance is Sunday, May 18, 2025 @ 7:30pm.
Tangent’s readings have become a popular series in Tivoli and beyond, often presented in pubs, theaters or unique intimate spaces - including the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, The Tin Barn in Clermont, The Moviehouse in Millerton and Tivoli’s Village Hall. Actors read the plays with scripts in hand, and no props, miming or blocking; stage directions are read to orient the audience, move the story along and help visualize the play. Tangent’s many readings have all enjoyed sold out shows. Other plays include God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, The Seafarer by Conor McPherson and Dinner with Friends by Donald Margulies, to name only just a few.
Upstate Films offers an arts-minded, creative setting for this compelling story, and a way to bring arts enthusiasts together: “We are big fans of Upstate Films and have been for decades. It offers a nice synergy for us, where film goers and theater enthusiasts overlap. The Other Place is the perfect Tangent play - powerful, thought-provoking and even a bit mysterious” says Michael Rhodes. The theater’s co-owner Paul Sturtz adds “Our LIVE from Upstate programming is a way to bring new and exciting entertainment to our audience. This is a great opportunity to showcase the quality of live performances we look to present.”
