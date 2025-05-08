THE OTHER PLACE Reading Comes to Tangent Theatre Company

Tangent Theatre Company, based in Tivoli NY, has presented a series of pop-up play readings over the past few years, with their next performance a presentation of a modern classic: THE OTHER PLACE by Sharr White ; to be held Sunday, May 18, 2025 at Upstate Films-Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, NY as part of their LIVE from Upstate performance series. The show is at 7:30pm, doors open 7pm; wine, beer and light snacks available at concessions. Tickets are $0-$10 (sliding scale) via online ordering at https://bit.ly/Tangent-UpstateTickets (reservations required/general seating).

Set in a medical researcher's world, her life takes a disorienting turn. A mystery unravels as contradictory evidence, blurred truth and fragmented memories collide at a cottage on the windswept shores of Cape Cod. The reading will feature Tangent’s premier acting ensemble: Brenny Campbell*, Michael Rhodes * (also Tangent’s Artistic Director), Griffin Stenger, Jessie Zarrelli and Steven Young (stage directions); directed by Tracy Carney, produced by Andrea Rhodes (*member Actors’ Equity Association).

Tangent’s readings have become a popular series in Tivoli and beyond, often presented in pubs, theaters or unique intimate spaces - including the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, The Tin Barn in Clermont, The Moviehouse in Millerton and Tivoli’s Village Hall. Actors read the plays with scripts in hand, and no props, miming or blocking; stage directions are read to orient the audience, move the story along and help visualize the play. Tangent’s many readings have all enjoyed sold out shows. Other plays include God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, The Seafarer by Conor McPherson and Dinner with Friends by Donald Margulies, to name only just a few.