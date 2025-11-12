THE NUTCRACKER and Poinsettia Pops Are Coming to Proctors Collaborative Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Capital Region's holiday season will feature two beloved traditions returning to Proctors Collaborative stages this December: the Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra's “Poinsettia Pops” at Universal Preservation Hall and Northeast Ballet Company's “The Nutcracker” at Proctors.

In this cherished holiday tradition, the Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra will perform selections from festive orchestral favorites featuring special guest vocalist Kimberly Hawkey. Performances of “Poinsettia Pops” are 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 3 p.m. Dec. 7, both in Saratoga Springs. The SSSO will fill the Great Hall at UPH will seasonal favorites such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” and selections from “The Nutcracker.” One hour before each performance, guests can enjoy a pre-concert talk with Artistic Director/Conductor Glen Cortese and Hawkey. Children under 18 are admitted free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

The unforgettable tale of Clara, her nutcracker prince, and the Magic Kingdom of Sweets will be on the MainStage at Proctors 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 2 p.m. Dec. 14 for Northeast Ballet's annual production of “The Nutcracker.” A beloved local tradition, this production will feature over 100 dancers including international guest artists from the New York City Ballet and the best the Capital Region has to offer. From the glittering snowflakes to the lively dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, “The Nutcracker” promises enchantment for audiences of all ages.

