THE LION IN WINTER Comes To Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre in November

Merry Christmas, 1183! King Henry II has just released his estranged wife Eleanor from prison so that the entire back-stabbing royal family can spend the holiday together. He's getting on in years and a succession plan needs to be mapped out. But which of their three sons will end up on the throne? The stakes are high, the knives are out, and it looks like this will be one Christmas where nobody is going to get what they want.

For the final play in its 2022 Fall Season, Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, generally renowned for its productions of new and innovative works, has chosen a true American classic. James Goldman's 1966 "The Lion in Winter" will be presented on the theatre's intimate "Priscilla" Mainstage for a two-weekend run November 10-20, 2022.

A notorious flop in its initial 1966 Broadway production, the play's reputation was subsequently rehabilitated due in large part to its Oscar-winning 1968 film adaptation which starred Katharine Hepburn and Peter O'Toole. "The Lion in Winter" has since gone on to be recognized as a masterpiece of its genre and become an audience favorite on stages around the world.

Featured in the cast of the Bridge Street Theatre production will be Leigh Strimbeck as Eleanor, Steven Patterson as Henry, Seth McNeill as Richard, Michael Raver as Geoffrey, Orlando Grant as John, Christopher Joel Onken as Philip, and Geneva Turner as Alais. Bridge Street Theatre's Artistic Director John Sowle directs and designs, with costumes by Michelle Rogers. The production will also feature a score of original incidental music commissioned from Minneapolis-based composer N. Jennings White. Production Stage Manager is Kiara Vedovino.

"The Lion in Winter" will be performed Thursdays - Saturday evenings at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm from November 10 - 20 in the theatre's 84-seat "Priscilla" Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill. Advanced tickets can be purchased online at bridgest.org/lion-tickets/. Tickets can also be purchased at the door (subject to availability) 30-minutes prior to each performance. For more information, visit the theatre's website at BridgeStreetTheatre.org.