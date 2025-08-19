THE HELLO GIRLS at ​​​​​​​Syracuse Stage Will Host Veterans and Military Appreciation Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Syracuse Stage has announced a special performance of the 25/26 season opener “The Hello Girls” (music and lyrics by Peter Mills, book by Mills and Cara Reichel, directed by Reichel) for veterans, military members and their families on September 9 at 7:30 p.m. The evening also includes a pre-show reception at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are free of charge, but must be reserved in advance by calling the Box Office at 315-443-3275.

Throughout the run of “The Hello Girls,” Syracuse Stage is partnering with Clear Path for Veterans, Honor Flight Syracuse and the National Veterans Resource Center at Syracuse University to promote and champion these organizations for their tireless work in support of the Central New York veteran community. Several different events will highlight veterans, including a vendor fair featuring local veteran-owned businesses at the 7:30 p.m. performance of “The Hello Girls” on September 19. Syracuse Stage also participates in the Blue Star Theatres program, providing U.S. military personnel, veterans and their families with complimentary tickets to select performances and military discounts to all productions throughout the season. Twenty tickets are available free of charge to the 2 p.m. performance of “The Hello Girls” on September 20.

“‘The Hello Girls' celebrates the contribution women made to military service in World War I,” said Bob Hupp, Syracuse Stage Artistic Director. “We're excited to launch this thrilling American musical in Central New York and what better way to kick things off than an opening performance that honors our local veterans and military families. The Hello Girls is among the most powerful musicals we've produced—it's almost forgotten story of courage, sacrifice and perseverance inspires us all.”

In addition, Syracuse Stage is partnering with the Onondaga Historical Association to create a special lobby display recognizing Central New York's contributions to World War I. This curated exhibit will feature archival photographs and stories from the region, offering audiences a unique opportunity to connect the history of “The Hello Girls” to the local community's role in the war. The display will be open to all ticket holders throughout the production's run, deepening the historical context and honoring the service of those from Central New York.

“The Hello Girls” tells the inspiring true story of the first women soldiers to join the U.S. Army, serving as bilingual telephone operators in France during WWI. Originally commissioned by Prospect Musicals in New York City, “The Hello Girls” premiered off-Broadway in 2018 to coincide with the centennial anniversary of the groundbreaking journey taken by the real-life women, from the frontlines to their decades-long fight to be recognized as veterans back home. Syracuse Stage's upcoming presentation represents the most ambitious version yet, with new musical and visual storytelling designed to bring deeper resonance to today's audiences.

“The Hello Girls” continues the theatre's commitment to honoring the veteran community through powerful storytelling: In 2017, Resident Playwright Kyle Bass premiered "Separated," a collaboration between Syracuse Stage and Syracuse University students who served in the Army, Navy or Marines; and in 2021 the theatre partnered with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families to present a reading of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated play “War Words” by Michelle Kholos Brooks, inspired by the real-life experiences of soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan.