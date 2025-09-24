Soles of Duende to Present Two-Day Residency at Proctors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Proctors and Union College will present a two-day residency by Soles of Duende Oct. 16-17, which will include a participatory workshop, lecture/demonstration, and both educational and public performances. The residency is made possible by the partnership of the venue and college, as well as a major gift from Gus (Union class of '59) and Sue Davis in memory of their daughter Stephanie.

Bonded by their deep love of music and percussive dance, Soles of Duende elevates the joy and music of true collaboration across three percussive dance disciplines in a celebration of the forms they practice. Based in the sounds of tap (Amanda Castro), flamenco (Arielle Rosales), and kathak (Brinda Guha), Soles of Duende's dancers meld cultures and forms while communicating rhythmically with each other and musicians Ryan “the Arkitecht” Stanbury (trumpet), Okai Musik (percussion), and AJ Jagannath (electric guitar), who perform live with the dancers. A truly collaborative sextet, the ensemble considers itself both a band and a dance group. They celebrate their respective forms and practices while showcasing the power of embracing differences. At a moment when cross-cultural conversations can feel fraught, the group provides a seamless, joyful blend of their discrete percussive dance styles and energies. (See artist bios below.)

This residency will mark Soles of Duende's first Capital Region appearance. Outreach activities will take place in Old Chapel on the Union College campus Thursday, Oct. 16, with a percussive workshop for dancers and musicians from 6-7:15 p.m. and a lecture/demonstration from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public. No registration is required for either.

The company will also perform an educational program for students in the Cohoes City School District earlier that morning at Cohoes High School.

This engagement marks Union College's 17th annual Stephanie C. Davis Dance Residency. The residency is funded by a major gift from Gus (Union class of '59) and Sue Davis to the college in memory of their daughter Stephanie. Residencies began in 2008 and have featured such national and international companies as Ballet Jazz de Montreal, RubberBand Dance, Camille A. Brown & Dancers, Spellbound Contemporary Ballet, Ballet Hispanico, Philadanco, Rennie Harris PureMovement, and Limón Dance Company. Last year's residency featured Eisenhower Dance Detroit, with activities taking place on Union's campus and many other Capital Region sites, while culminating in a performance at The Egg.

“We are thrilled to welcome Soles of Duende as our 2025 Stephanie C. Davis Resident Company. This electrifying percussive ensemble showcases the power of cultures coming together in a celebration of rhythm, movement, and joy,” claims Laurie Zabele Cawley, Union's Director of Dance. “Their work bursts with energy, blending traditions into a vibrant celebration of community and art.”

The performance in the GE Theatre at Proctors 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 will be the company's Can We Dance Here program. Deemed “a treasure and a triumph” by The New York Times, this full-length work of rhythmic exchange shines “when they tackle the same rhythm in their own style, showcasing just how many similarities live within their differences” according to a Dance Machine article whose headline proclaimed, “The Cross-Cultural Collaboration Soles of Duende Offers Just the Kind of Art We Need Right Now.”

Tickets for the Oct. 17 performance at Proctors are on sale now. Seating is general admission. Tickets are $45.50 with a $25 rate for students by using the code STUDENT25. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Box Office at Proctors at 432 State Street in Schenectady, by calling (518) 346-6204, or online.

Additional funding to support the artists has been received from the New York State DanceForce, a partnership program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

