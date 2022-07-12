Single Tickets For The RPO 22-23 Season Go On Sale Next Week

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) will put single tickets for its 2022-23 Season on sale on July 19 and for one day only will offer 30% off the purchase price. After a triumphant first season as Music Director, Maestro Andreas Delfs will lead the orchestra to even greater heights in its 2022-23 Philharmonics series with a thoughtful and challenging mix of classic treasures, contemporary surprises, world-renowned guest artists, important premieres, and passionate musical storytelling.





Starting with an all-Beethoven concert, Beethoven's 5th, in September, the Philharmonics Series doesn't let up, closing with The Resurrection Symphony in June. Beloved classical treasures include Brahms Requiem, Tchaikovsky's Pathétique, and Strauss & Stravinsky, with exciting contemporary works by Jennifer Higdon, Wynton Marsalis, and an RPO-commissioned World Premiere by Derrick Skye. Rarely performed works by Sibelius, Schulhoff, Rossini, and Dvořák add depth, while virtuosic and world-famous guest artists will bring new flavors: conductors Mei-Ann Chen*, Vinay Parameswaran*, and Mario Venzago*; pianists Stephen Hough, Jonathan Biss, and Inon Barnatan; violinists Gil Shaham, Tai Murray*, and Stefan Jackiw; cellist Zlatomir Fung*; and percussionist Colin Currie. February's A Celebration of Black Composers: The Rochester Connection will include works by William Grant Still, Duke Ellington, and the premiere of an RPO Co-Commission by James Lee III, "Freedom's Genuine Dawn." (*signifies guest artists making their RPO debut)



Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik will celebrate his 29th RPO season with a Pops series that truly offers something for everyone, starting with COUNTRY LEGENDS: The Nashville Songbook with vocalist Rick Brantley in September, right through DANCING IN THE STREET: Music of Motown in May. Other Pops highlights include the return of Troupe Vertigo performing its dare-devil circus feats to Jeff Tyzik's original music, Decades: Back to the 80s, and The Envelope Please, featuring Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award-winning songs. Guest artists include world-renowned double bassist and jazz vocalist Nicki Parrott, the soulful Shayna Steele, Broadway vocalists Doug LaBrecque and Lisa Vroman, and trumpeter Byron Stripling. Harry Potter fans will no doubt rejoice at Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert on the Pops series in October.



The 2022-23 season will also surprise and delight with thoughtful and diverse Specials including Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert featuring Ludwig Göransson's Oscar-winning score live to film and Windborn's Music of Queen featuring greatest hits such as We will Rock You, Somebody to Love, and Bohemian Rhapsody.



The popular Sunday Matinee Series will take place at Nazareth College's Beston Hall at the Glazer Music Performance Center, and family favorites are the anchor of the OrKIDStra Season performed at Hochstein School of Music and Dance.



Subscriptions for the full 2022-2023 Season have been on sale since February. Subscribers enjoy the best seats at the best prices, plus a host of exclusive benefits like ticket exchange privileges, priority advance booking, and special discounts, money-saving coupons to area restaurants, and more.



Single tickets for all shows, excluding The Nutcracker, Gala Holiday Pops, and Handel's Messiah, are on sale beginning July 19th by visiting www.RPO.org, calling RPO Patron Services at 585.454.2100, or by visiting us in-person at the box office at 255 East Avenue. Purchase single tickets on July 19th and save 30% (Valid for one day only). For information on the 2022-23 Season, visit www.RPO.org. All concerts, artists, and schedules are subject to change.



For more info regarding these concerts please visit rpo.org.