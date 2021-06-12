Sharon Isbin and Amjad Ali Khan Will Perform Strings For Peace Live at Caramoor in July

Grammy Award winner Sharon Isbin, recently recognized as the 2020 Instrumentalist of the Year by Musical America, will appear live with India's celebrated first family of the sarod - Amjad Ali Khan, and Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash on July 8 at 7:00pm at Caramoor's Venetian Theater.

Tickets are $83-$47 and available at https://caramoor.org/spektrix/?event-id=54092

Their Strings for Peace program will feature works from their best-selling world premiere recording, Strings for Peace (ZM 202004), an album steeped in the tradition of ragas and talas of North Indian classical music along with a Spanish work for solo guitar.

This groundbreaking release/program makes an eloquent call for harmony - in music, in religion, in culture and the world.

Isbin has been the soloist with nearly 200 orchestras. Recent highlights include a 21-city Guitar Passions tour with jazz greats Stanley Jordan and Romero Lubambo, triumphant performances with the Detroit Symphony, Montreal Symphony and National Symphony, as well as sold-out concerts at the Kennedy Center, Kimmel Center, and Carnegie Hall. Her most recent Carnegie Hall appearances included collaborations with Sting, Katy Perry and Jerry Seinfeld, and in recital with Isabel Leonard.

Isbin's catalogue of over 30 albums has sold nearly a million copies and reflects her remarkable versatility.

Acclaimed for expanding the guitar repertoire with some of the finest new works of our time, her latest world premiere recording of works written for her, Affinity (ZM 202005), features multi-faceted and virtuosic works by leading composers from three continents. Her August 2019 release with the Pacifica Quartet, Souvenirs of Spain & Italy, debuted at #1 on Amazon and #2 on Billboard.

Isbin's Grammy-winning Journey to the New World spent 63 consecutive weeks on top Billboard charts and her Rodrigo Aranjuez with the New York Philharmonic, their only recording with guitar, received a Latin Grammy nomination. She has commissioned and premiered over 80 works by some of the world's finest composers and directs guitar departments she created at the Aspen Music Festival and The Juilliard School.

Isbin is the subject of an exciting one-hour documentary presented by American Public Television. Seen by millions on over 200 PBS stations throughout the US, it is also available on DVD/Blu-ray and won the ASCAP Television Broadcast Award. Sharon Isbin: Troubadour paints the portrait of a trailblazing performer and teacher who over the course of her career has broken through numerous barriers to rise to the top of a traditionally male-dominated field.

Visit www.sharonisbin.com for more information.