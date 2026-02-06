Caramoor Continues Rosen House Concert Series with Irish Quintet Goitse

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, located in Katonah, NY, will continue its intimate Rosen House Concert Series with a performance by the Irish quintet Goitse (pronounced goh-wit-cha), on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 7:30pm.

Born from Limerick’s Irish World Academy, these five musicians (Colm Phelan, bodhrán; Áine McGeeney, fiddle, vocals; Conal O'Kane, guitar; Alan Reid, banjo, bouzouki; and Daniel Collins, piano, accordion) reinvent traditional music with their own fresh compositions.

Concert tickets are available for purchase online here; by phone at 914.232.1252 Tuesdays through Fridays from 10am-4pm; and on site from the Box Office two hours before each performance.

Caramoor was once the estate of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen. Caramoor’s Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May, held in the Music Room of the Mediterranean-style villa where the Rosens once entertained their many friends.

Other upcoming Rosen House Concert Series performances include Víkingur Ólafsson, piano, Junction Trio, Solomon Hicks, and more. Take a look at the full schedule here.

Photo Credit: Eddie Kavanagh