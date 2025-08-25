Savage Wonder's September Parlor Series Takes The Stage Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Savage Wonder will kick off September with a sly, unpredictable theatrical sprint: THE ELEPHANT DELIVERY & SIX OTHER 10-MINUTE PLAYS. Every Saturday night at 7pm, The Parlor transforms into a hotbed of comedy, absurdity, and razor-sharp writing from veteran and veteran-connected playwrights.

The evening features seven distinct works, each penned by a playwright with a life steeped in service, resilience, and a perspective that sidesteps the ordinary. From quick-witted romantic sparring to sly meditations on memory, from satirical takes on human greed to surreal twists of fate, each play offers a different flavor - together forming a wildly satisfying tasting menu of live theater.

"These are tight, efficient plays written by people who've lived big lives," says Artistic Director Christopher Paul Meyer. "That perspective is baked into the humor, the timing, the risk-taking. You'll laugh, you'll think, and you'll never quite see what's coming next."

Director Sabrina Carlier - known for her deft touch with character-driven comedy and her eye for surprising stage pictures - relishes the mix. "Short-form theater is its own athletic event," Carlier notes. "We have seven worlds to build and break down in one night, each with its own rhythm and emotional charge. It's exhilarating."

The playwright lineup includes:

Jean Ciampi (HEART OF THE MATTER), daughter of a U.S. veteran, award-winning playwright, humorist, and founder of the T43 Playwrights Collective.

Gavin Kayner (TWO PERSON SINGULAR), U.S. veteran whose award-winning plays and prose have been staged and published internationally.

Brian Marsh (DUNKIRK), son of WWII Staff Sergeant Walter R. Marsh, prolific playwright and founder of The Hampshire Shakespeare Company.

Melissa Milich (HUMAN REMAINS), U.S. Navy veteran whose sharp comedic instincts turn even macabre premises into playful, unexpected theater.

Jim Binz (JACK AND JILL), U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War whose work blends humor, intimacy, and lived experience.

Anne Valentino (YOU ASKED), daughter of a veteran, whose writing explores the delicate absurdities of human connection.

William A. Smith (ELEPHANT DELIVERY), U.S. veteran with a knack for blending farce and precision timing.

Performances take place in The Parlor, Savage Wonderground's most intimate performance space. Seating is limited to 25, with doors opening at 6:00pm. Wine, desserts, and show-themed specialty cocktails are available from The Grape Rebellion before and after the show.

When: Saturdays, September 6, 13, 20, 27 at 7:00pm

Where: The Parlor @ Savage Wonderground, 141 Main Street, Beacon, NY

