Sam Turlington to Star as Joan of Arc in Leonard Bernstein's THE LARK at The NYU Skirball Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kicking off pride month in style, Sam Turlington will channel the spirit of Joan of Arc in Leonard Bernstein's The Lark, igniting the stage at The NYU Skirball Center on May 30th, 2024.

Sam Turlington, the dynamic non-binary actor known for their global collaborations and passion for sharing vibrant queer stories, promises a captivating portrayal of Joan of Arc. This multi-disciplinary concert falls on the anniversary of Joan's martyrdom - offering both a celebration and poignant framing of the saint's story.

The Unicorn presented by The New York Choral Society juxtaposes Choruses from The Lark with another rarely performed work; Gian Carlo Menotti's The Unicorn, The Gorgon, and The Manticore. Drawing inspiration from the Lavender Scare, a dark chapter in American history, The Unicorn delves into the systemic challenges faced by LGBTQ individuals.

The Unicorn also features performances by countertenor Chuanyuan Liu (刘川源), acclaimed for his captivating stage presence and ethereal voice; EMERGE125, the pioneering Black female-led dance company redefining the art of movement through innovative collaborations; and soloists from the Grammy Award-winning Experiential Orchestra.

Seize the chance to witness Sam Turlington embody the iconic role of Joan of Arc in Leonard Bernstein's The Lark alongside this exceptionally talented cast.

For more information and tickets, visit NYChoral's website.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE REV