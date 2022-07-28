SOMETHING ROTTEN! to Make Forestburgh Playhouse Premiere in August

Forestburgh Playhouse present the hilarious new musical, Something Rotten! at the historic Forestburgh Mainstage from August 2-14.



Something Rotten! features music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. The latter collaborated on the musical's book with John O'Farrell.



"We are so excited to present the blockbuster hit, Something Rotten!, on our mainstage," said Franklin Trapp. "This show is one of the funniest original musical comedies to be seen on Broadway in recent years and we are so thrilled to delight our patrons with countless big production numbers celebrating the genre we love so well--musical theatre!"



Welcome to the Middle Ages! Set in 1595, the hilarious Something Rotten! tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, desperate to write a hit play but stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "the Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world's very first musical. But in the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottoms realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self-and all that jazz.

With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, Something Rotten! is an uproarious dose of pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals - those dazzling creations that entertain us, inspire us, and remind us that everything's better with an exclamation point!



New York Magazine called Something Rotten! the "funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years!" With big song and dance numbers and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, the musical received show-stopping standing ovations from Broadway audiences-from the top of the first act!



Directed and choreographed by JR Bruno, with music direction by Spencer Stern. The cast features Daniel Hayward as "Nick Bottom," Trevor March as "Nigel Bottom," Edward Staudenmeyer as "William Shakespeare," Maggie Likcani as "Bea," Matthew Curiano as "Nostradamus," Caroline Borio as "Portia," Christopher Sapienza as "Brother Jeremiah," Ira Denmark as "Shylock," Jonathan Charles Fox as "Lord Champlain," Justin Sudderth as "The Minstrel." The Ensemble features Kelly Belarmino, Mike Bindemen, Leilani Carr, Collin Hancock, Logan John, Jessi Kirtley, Skyler Sajewski, Anthony Savino, Bella Serrano and Justin Sudderth.



The creative team includes Jacob Brown (scenic designer), Camile Lerner (costume designer), Ethan Newman (lighting designer), Mackenzie Ademick (sound designer), Lorelei Davis (property master. Caroline Jackson (production stage manager) and Rose Tablizo (assistant stage manager). Emily Kay is assistant director.



Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 8:00pm, with matinees Wednesdays at 2:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $45, online at https://tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/forestburgh6/ or by calling the Box Office at 845-794-1194. Box Office Hours: 12pm-9pm Tuesdays through Saturdays and 12pm-4pm Sundays.



Next up, the long-awaited Tony Award-winning Broadway hit, Kinky Boots (August 16-28). The Mainstage season wraps up with Constellations, a moving and heartwarming play (August 30 - September 4). The Childrens' Stage presents a new musical version of Alice in Wonderland (now through August 20). The second annual In The Works - In The Woods Festival (September 8-11).



The Forestburgh Playhouse will ensure the health and well-being of its patrons by complying with State and Federal guidelines, as applicable. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for all patrons.



ABOUT THE FORESTBURGH PLAYHOUSE



The Forestburgh Playhouse is the oldest, continuously running, professional summer theatre in New York State. Located in the Sullivan Catskills, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by John Grahame and Alexander Maissel. FBP's mission is to present high-quality, professional theatre, including musicals, plays, cabarets and theatre for young audiences; to provide arts education programming for local youth; to develop and launch the careers of young artists; and to foster the development of new works through an annual new works festival. FBP attracts over 30,000 patrons each summer and was one of the first venues in the U.S. in 2020 to return to live performance with its Under the Stars concert series featuring notable performers such as Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley, Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin, Nicholas Rodriguez, Morgan James, Kyle Taylor Parker and more. The Playhouse celebrated its 75th Anniversary in 2021.