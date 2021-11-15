SISTER ACT Comes to Redhouse Arts Center Next Month

Redhouse celebrates it's return to live theatre and will kick off its 2021-22 season with Tony Award nominated musical, Sister Act which will run from December 3 - December 19, 2021. The show will be directed by Newly Appointed Redhouse Artistic Director Temar Underwood with choreography by Stephfond Brunson. As the first show of the season and the first live experience, Redhouse looked to choose a show that was joyful, fun and celebratory with an eye towards diversity and inclusion. Sister Act is sure to leave audiences a positive and uplifting feeling as they leave the theatre following the performance.

In this powerhouse musical, adapted from the 1992 film - starring Whoopi Goldberg, Deloris Van Cartier, a disco-diva, has witnessed a murder. The cops put her into protective custody in the one place the bad guys won't find her. A convent! She helps the nuns find their voice as the director of the choir. In the process, she finds her own. - With powerful gospel, dance, disco, and soul music from the creative mind of Broadway legend, Alan Menkin, this moving show will have Redhouse audiences rejoicing at the triumphant return of live performances at the center. Sister Act originally ran on Broadway from April 2011 - August 2012 and was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Artistic Director Temar Underwood has assembled an amazing group of performers that includes many returning favorites. Returning to the Redhouse Stage are audience favorites Joanie Anderson (Rent, Ragtime, The Color Purple) as Delores Van Cartier, Lilli Komurek (Almost Maine, Into the Woods) as Mother Superior, Robin Virginie (A MidSummer Nights Dream, Into the Woods) as Sister Mary Robert, Robert Denzel Edwards (It's A Wonderful Life, Waiting for the Host) as Eddie, and Eric Feldstein (Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Curtis. Remaining cast includes Evelyn Oliver, Marcia Mele, Joshua Mele, Carl Del Buono, Derek Emerson Powell, Kassandra Melendez-Ramirez, Jesse, Pardee, Kathy Egloff, Shauna Cheatham, Nahahme Howard, Jason Ngo, Olivia Semsel, Alexis Martin and Carolyn Chave.



Joining Director Temar Underwood will be a dynamic creative and production team. Stephfond Brunson will serve as choreographer along with Music Director Abel Searor, Production Stage Manager Margot Vangel. Scenic Designer is Shane Cinal, Lighting Designer is Shane Patterson, Andrea Colarco is Costume Designer, Anthony Vadala Sound Designer. Heather Lanza is Interim Production Manager, Chad Healy is Production Technical Director, and Craig Costello is Assistant Technical Director.





Sister Act runs from December 3-19th at Redhouse Arts Center located at 400 South Salina Street. Sister Act sponsors include Season Sponsor: Pathfinder Bank, Show Sponsors include Northwestern Mutual, Howard Hanna Real Estate and OneGroup. On site, paid parking is available in the attached garage on Clinton Street.

For Sister Act tickets information and current Covid-19 show policy, call the Redhouse Arts Center box office at (315) 362-2785 or visit www.theredhouse.org.