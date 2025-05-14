SHEAR MADNESS Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s been a murder at Rochester’s newest salon, and the police need your help to figure out who the guilty party is. Did you see anything? Do you have any questions for the people in the salon at the time? Can you stop laughing long enough to help?

Shear Madness gives audiences a chance to help figure out “whodunit” and determine the direction the show will take each night. Written by Paul Pörtner, Shear Madness runs May 28 through June 22, 2025, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester.

“Shear Madness has been produced in all 50 states. Each show includes local references and up-to-the-minute humor,” says Travis W. Walter, MBT artistic director. “Add the audience participating in questioning and determining the ending, and Shear Madness is a perfect show to see over and over again.”

The MBT cast of Shear Madness includes Stephen Blackwell (Eddie Lawrence), Joseph Delguste (Nick O’Brien), Leslie Ann Handelman (Barbara Demarco), Francis Kelly (Tony Whitcomb), Lynnae Lehfeldt (Mrs. Shubert), and Christ Stinson (Mikey Thomas).

Originally directed by Bruce Jordan, MBT’s Shear Madness is directed by Travis W. Walter. Scenic design is by Brian Kessler, costume design by Corey Collins, lighting design by Reid G. Johnson, and sound design by Brendan Eaton. Liz Goodall is the costume coordinator, and assistant lighting design is by Phill Hall. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager, and Stacy White is the assistant stage manager.

Tickets range from $39 to $48 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing. Shear Madness is suggested for audience members in middle school and up.

