Rochester Fringe Festival Elects New Board Members

Learn more about the new members here!

By: Jun. 20, 2023

The non-profit Rochester Fringe Festival has announced the election of two new members to its Board of Directors.

Martin Presberg is an independent business consultant and leadership coach who brings his expertise in intelligent metrics, team dynamics, and start-up creation to the Rochester Fringe board. He has served as chief financial officer for The Rochester Group and SoftLock.com, and as corporate director of data governance and enterprise analytics at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. His previous experience includes a position on the board of Genesee Community Charter School, and as a member of the school-based planning team for RCSD’s School of the Arts. Currently, he serves as treasurer for Friends of School of the Arts.

Dave Rivello is the assistant professor of Jazz Studies and Contemporary Media at the Eastman School of Music (ESM) at the University of Rochester, and the director of ESM’s award-winning New Jazz Ensemble. A freelance composer/arranger/music copyist, he has served as composer-in-residence at a number of schools, sponsored by Meet the Composer, Harvard Project Zero, and The New York Council on the Arts. Rivello’s long list of commissions include The Smithsonian Institution, The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, The Youngstown State University Jazz Ensemble, and many others. He also leads the twelve-member Dave Rivello Ensemble, which plays his original compositions.  Rivello will serve as one of two representatives on the Board of Directors from the University of Rochester as part of the University’s Founding Higher Educational Partnership with the Fringe.

MORE ABOUT ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL

The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State. Since the festival's inception in 2012, nearly 670,000 people have attended more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and International Artists, from emerging to superstar. From drama to dance, comedy to children’s entertainment, music to magic, and so much more, this internationally-known powerhouse encourages creative expression while nurturing the artistic process, all while supplying new audiences to established and emerging arts venues. The Rochester Fringe Festival strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.

 



Recommended For You