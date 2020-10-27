Redhouse Arts Center to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Radio Play

It's a Wonderful Life will be streamed from December 10-20th.

Frank Capra's Oscar nominated film comes to life in Redhouse Arts Center's imaginative retelling of the Holiday classic It's A Wonderful Life. The story of George Bailey's journey to redemption will be presented on stage, in the form of a "radio play", which will be streamed from December 10-20th and will be set in a local radio station in Syracuse, NY, on Christmas Eve 1946. Audiences get to go "behind the scenes" as 5 actors take on over 50 different characters from It's A Wonderful Life. With only their voices, scripts and acoustic sound effects, we see the actors creatively portraying the story on the radio.

The timing of this beloved tale couldn't be more perfect as we are transformed to the world of Bedford Falls, NY, where we follow George Bailey as he contemplates ending his life on Christmas Eve. This brings on the intervention of his guardian angel, Clarence, who shows George how different life would be for his wife Mary, his children and his community. Directed by Redhouse Artistic Director, Hunter Foster, this production will feature many of our favorite local actors. The show will be professionally filmed as a 3-camera shoot in the Redhouse's Austin and Allyn Theater resulting in a high quality streaming experience. Since all sound effects in a radio play are acoustic, and tailored for radio, one of the more exciting elements in this production is seeing how these sounds are made. A pair of shoes on plywood represent someone walking in a room; corn starch in a leather pouch represent walking in snow; crinkling cellophane creates a fire effect. The "Foley table", as it's called, will hold over 30 different props, which actors will use to create these sounds. Foster commented, "This story, which always makes me appreciate my own life, couldn't be more appropriate with everything we've gone through in 2020. It's a celebration of life, family, faith and humanity". "We need this show now more than ever." he concluded.

Redhouse has assembled a stellar cast of wonderfully talented local actors including Stephfond Brunson, Brendon Didio, Robert Denzel Edwards, Marguerite Mitchell and Binaifer Dabu. The creative team for the show includes Lighting Design by Shane Patterson, Video Production and Sound Design by Anthony Vadala, Stage Manager Margot Vengal and Assistant Stage Manager Catharine Ficara.

It's a Wonderful Life, The Radio play will be streamed December 10th at 7pm -December 20th at 7pm at theredhouse.org. Advanced sale tickets are now available for purchase for $20 per stream. Those will remain on sale through December 9th at 7pm. The streamed show will run from December 10th at 7pm and will run through December 20th at 7pm with the cost of $25; once purchased you have 24 hours to view the show. The show is sponsored by Visions Federal Credit Union, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Bousquet Holstein PLLC as well as media sponsor Sunny 102. For questions or additional information please visit the Redhouse website at theredhouse.org or call the box office weekdays during regular business hours at (315) 362-2785.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You