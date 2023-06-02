Redhouse And Arc Of Onondaga Celebrating 10 Years Of Partnership With A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Redhouse Arts Center and Arc of Onondaga are celebrating 10 years of partnership with the upcoming performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream at Redhouse.

A Midsummer Night's Dream will feature local performers of all abilities onstage sharing the fantastical set of intertwined stories. The classic play by William Shakespeare has been remixed by Redhouse Artistic Director Temar Underwood, and Derek Emerson Powell.

Underwood shares, “I love messing with Shakespeare, and Midsummer is the perfect catalyst for this type of creative play. There is no better group of artists than our friends from Arc of Onondaga, alongside these community and professional actors, that can do a reimagining of The Bard in this way. Even a Shakespeare purist (some of whom are in this cast) will be taken away by the authenticity, imagination, and open-heartedness of this performance.”

Since the partnership began in 2013, Redhouse and Arc of Onondaga have worked together to produce nine shows, which include Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up (2013), Frog and Toad (2014) Seussical the Musical (2015), The Little Mermaid (2016) Secret Garden (2017), The Snow Queen (2018), Once Upon a Mattress (2019), Working, The Musical (2021) and Now. Here. This. (2022).

Redhouse Director of Education, Marguerite Mitchell, shares about the partnership, "The show this year, in particular, is a special one because we are celebrating 10 years of partnership with Arc of Onondaga. Arc of Onondaga is an integral part of our community that highlights and celebrates all abilities. It is magical to see a troupe of actors come together to tell a story about love, life, and community and, in doing so, also embody those exact themes. A Midsummer Night's Dream is a true representation of what it means to support the talents and skills of all those in your community, lead with love and understanding, and celebrate the lives of all."

There will be two public performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream on Saturday, June 10 at 2:00 PM and Saturday, June 17 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.theredhouse.org or by calling the Redhouse Box Office at (315) 362-2785. The June 17 performance will also offer ASL Interpretation, seating for which must be reserved by calling the Redhouse Box Office. Limited mobility seating for both performance dates can also be reserved through the Box Office.

Redhouse would like to thank their sponsors for A Midsummer Night's Dream, National Endowment for the Arts, Arc of Onondaga Foundation and the Golisano Foundation.

Redhouse Arts Center is a professional, not-for-profit theater serving the community by providing leading and inclusive experiences through its theater and educational programs.

Redhouse produces a full Mainstage Season of theater each year, provides theater education experiences through RedEd and community outreach, hosts fundraising and special events, and offers rental opportunities throughout its state-of-the-art venue. Click Here.