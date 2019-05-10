RBTL's 21st Annual Stars of Tomorrow Recognition Ceremony Announced At Auditorium Theatre

RBTL's Stars of Tomorrow 21st Annual Recognition Ceremony, presented by Palmer's Direct To You Market, Sponsored by News 8 WROC, will be held on Thursday, May 16th, at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre in Rochester. Stars of Tomorrow is a program that celebrates high school musical theatre productions in the greater Rochester area in true Tony Award fashion. The ceremony will be hosted by WHAM 1180's Joe Lomonaco, and Ben Cameron, host of Broadway Sessions in New York City.

The program is dedicated to supporting the process of growth and learning, encouraging commitment, discipline and teamwork, and recognizing excellence. This innovative program made its debut in the greater Rochester area in 1999, with the main intent of bringing long overdue recognition to the high school musical and its performing arts students. Local high schools with fall and spring productions are invited to participate in the program. Schools are divided into four divisions based on school populations and judges are assigned specific divisions. Areas of concentration are scored, and awards are given to schools or individuals with the highest scores within each category.

This year, 34 local schools from the Rochester area participated in the Stars of Tomorrow program. During the ceremony, 29 of the schools will perform a selection from their high school's musical theatre production, live on the Auditorium Theatre stage.

The emphasis of the ceremony focuses on student achievement and recognition. Awards will be presented for Outstanding Musical Production, Acting Ensemble, Dance Ensemble, Singing Ensemble, Student Orchestra, Production Crew, Leading Actress, Leading Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor. Recognized schools and students are chosen based on highest point values given by the Stars of Tomorrow Judges who traveled to each high school's production to rate the show.

There will be an additional judging of the leading male and female role award recipients on May 23rd at the Auditorium Theatre. The participants will be narrowed down until one leading male and one leading female are selected to represent Rochester, NY in a national competition in New York City in late June; the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA). Visit www.nhsmta.org for details. Beginning Friday, May 17th, log on to the www.rochesterfirst.com Stars of Tomorrow web page to vote for your favorite local performer! Top vote-getter will win a prize pack valued at over $500.

For more information on RBTL's arts-education programs visit www.rbtl.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You