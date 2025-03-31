Pulitzer Prize-Winning THE FLICK Begins In April At Redhouse Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Redhouse Arts Center will present the 2014 Pulitzer Prize winner for drama, The Flick, by Annie Baker. The production will run from April 4 - April 13, 2025.

In a run-down movie theater in central Massachusetts, three underpaid employees mop the floor and attend one of the last 35mm film projectors in the state. The Flick is a hilarious and heart-rending cry for authenticity in a fast-changing world.

“Worcester, MA, is a city much like Syracuse in many ways, so it's special to get to do The Flick here. To me, the play is a love letter to the people who live in Worcester (and small rust belt cities like it) whose lives intersect in this independent movie theater on the cusp of the transition from film to digital. The people go their separate ways, the technology moves on, but they're changed by the experience - their time together matters.” says The Flick director, Katherine McGerr.

The cast sees old favorites and new faces join Redhouse's stage. Collin Purcell* returns to Redhouse after a heart-warming performance as Charlie Brown in last season's You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Corinne Ferrer (Rose), Parker Howland (Skyler/Dreaming Man), and Tavien Goodson (Avery) all make their Redhouse mainstage debuts.

The creative team sees Redhouse debuts for a number of creative team members, as well: Katherine McGerr (Director), Erica Murphy (Intimacy Choreographer), Carmen Martinez (Costume Designer), and Joey Moro (Lighting Designer). Returning to Redhouse's creative team is Tony Vadala (Sound Designer), Jakob Pepper (Scenic Designer and Properties Coordinator), Caitlin Friedberg (Production Stage Manager), Bree Lincks (Assistant Stage Manager).

This performance is rated PG-13 and has an approximate two hour thirty minute running time, with a brief intermission.

Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, April 4 @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 5 @ 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 6 @ 2:00 PM***

Thursday, April 10 @ 7:00 PM

Friday, April 11 @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 12 @ 2:00 PM ** and 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 13 @ 2:00 PM

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actor's Equity Association, the union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

**ASL Interpretation seating available

***Talkback following performance

Tickets are available at www.theredhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at (315) 362-2785.

“The Flick” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Comments