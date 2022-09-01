Proctors Collaborative Offers Well-Rounded Entertainment Across Venues This September

Proctors Collaborative is excited to feature the next block of upcoming shows coming to Schenectady, Albany and Saratoga Springs. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at either Proctors.org, UniversalPreservationHall.org, or CapitalRep.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling 518-382-3884, ext. 139.

Coming to Proctors, Schenectady:

It Came from Schenectady Film Series

It Came from Schenectady (ICFS), showings will run every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. from July 7 to September 15 at Proctors. As with previous ICFS events, prizes, surprises, a convenient bar and comfy sofas are expected.

7 p.m. Thursday, September 1 at the GE Theatre at Proctors - Greg Sestero Live! w/ The Room and Miracle Valley

7 p.m. Thursday, September 8 at the GE Theatre at Proctors - Demons

7 p.m. Thursday, September 15 at the GE Theatre at Proctors - The Big Lebowski

YWCA NorthEastern NY Presents The Vagina Monologues

7 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, GE Theatre at Proctors

Watch as familiar faces from the Capital Region perform Eve Ensler's powerful collection of monologues from women around the world. The monologues explore sexual experiences, body image, reproduction encounters, sex work, and several other topics through the eyes of women of all ages, races, sexualities, and beyond.

Eight Step presents Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White

7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 30, GE Theatre at Proctors

Her plain-spun songs have been hits for such mainstream stars as Suzy Bogguss and Dan Seals, recorded by everyone from Bette Midler to Maura O'Connell, Peter Paul & Mary, Juice Newton and Garth Brooks; then on to Kathy Mattea, Holly Near and Melanie. While not strictly an activist performer, her smash song "If It Were Me" has gotten much attention in this age of school shootings. A long-time audience favorite, her appearances on 8th Step stages have included several album release concerts, a sellout duo with Christine Lavin, and as part of the blockbuster 'On a Winter's Night' with Patty Larkin, Cliff Eberhardt and John Gorka.

Coming to Universal Preservation Hall, Saratoga Springs:

Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute

7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 23, Great Hall at UPH

Backed by a live band, this Vegas Bee Gees Tribute recreates the look and sound of the Bee Gees from the 60's to the late 70's, with their unique falsettos that made them legends. Performing such early hits as "Massachusetts," "I started a Joke," to the later Disco classics, "Stayin' Alive," "You Should Be Dancing," and more.

Caffe Lena Presents Darlingside

7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 30, Great Hall at UPH

If Darlingside's first album, Birds Say (2015), focused on the past through nostalgia, and their second, Extralife (2018), contemplated uncertain futures, Fish Pond Fish stands firmly in the present, looking at what's here, now. Dave Senft (bass), Don Mitchell (guitar, banjo), Auyon Mukharji (violin, mandolin), and Harris Paseltiner (cello, guitar) have created a natural history in song-taking us into gardens, almond groves, orchard rows, down to the ocean floor and under stars.

Coming to Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany:

Pearl Side Community Arts Festival

Friday, September 8 - Sunday, September 12

(Block Party September 10, 2022)

Produced by theREP, and in partnership with Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY, African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region, Troy Foundry Theatre, and Albany Center Gallery, this five-day festival is FREE and open to the public and will feature theatre productions - specifically commissioned for the festival; visual arts - including the creation of a community mural; African drumming; poetry - including a slam contest (with monetary prizes) hosted by D. Colin, Story Hour sessions with Barbara Howard, Jizabell Lee and the RED Bookshelf, and an Open Mic where the community can let their light - and talents - shine on theREP's mainstage.

Note: This event is free, no tickets are necessary.