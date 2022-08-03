Proctors Collaborative Announces Upcoming Shows In Schenectady and Saratoga Springs

Proctors Collaborative have announced the next block of upcoming shows coming to Schenectady and Saratoga Springs.

Coming to Proctors, Schenectady:

Broadway Camp Presents: Into the Woods

7 p.m. on August 5 and 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. on August 6, MainStage at Proctors

Broadway Camp returns this year with Into the Woods, honoring Stephen Sondheim. This program is a training program for students to learn and work in the cast, crew and pit orchestra with instruction from Broadway professionals. A fan favorite - don't miss out, purchase your tickets now at only $15!

Tyler Henry - the Hollywood Medium

8 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, MainStage at Proctors

Medium Tyler Henry, star of the Netflix series Life After Death with Tyler Henry and E! Entertainment's mega-hit television show Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, continues his sold-out national Live Show tour across the country. During his life-changing live show An Evening of Hope and Healing Tyler explains how he communicates with the other side, gives live audience readings and answers audience questions. Tyler's incredibly accurate, personal live readings of audience members often bring everyone to tears, giving them proof, hope and understanding that "Our loved ones never really leave us."

BTTUNY presents Flyin' West

7:30 p.m. August 25-27 and 4 p.m. August 28, GE Theatre at Proctors

The women of Flyin' West are facing many problems, ranging from the inevitability of long, cold winters and the possibility of domestic violence, to the continuing spectra of racial conflict. These women include Miss Leah, the old woman whose memories of slavery and its aftermath comprise a living oral history. Sophie Washington, whose determination to protect her land and those she loves puts to rest forever the requirement that western archetypes be white and male. Fannie Mae Dove, the gentle sister, trying to civilize the frontier with Fine China and roses, who finds herself falling in love with their soft-spoken neighbor, Will Parish. And Minnie Dove Charles, the headstrong baby sister whose husband, Frank, introduces a danger into the household that tests their sisterhood in unexpected ways.

8 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, MainStage at Proctors

Boyz II Men--originally made up of Michael McCary, Nathan Morris, Wayna Morris and Shawn Stockman--are an R&B vocal group from America, who found fame during the 1990s with Motown Records. Their style of music includes emotional ballads and acapella styles and they are currently the best-selling R&B group of all time, selling over 64 million albums.

It Came from Schenectady Film Series

It Came from Schenectady (ICFS), showings will run every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. from July 7 to September 15 at Proctors with the exception of one matinee showing on August 11. As with previous ICFS events, prizes, surprises, a convenient bar and comfy sofas are expected.

7 p.m. Thursday, August 4 at The Addy - Fanny: The Right to Rock

2 p.m. & 7 p.m. Thursday, August 11 at The Addy - Cosplay Universe

7 p.m. Thursday, August 18 at the GE Theatre - Monty Python and the Holy Grail

7 p.m. Thursday, August 25 at The Addy - The Harder They Come

Coming to Universal Preservation Hall, Saratoga Springs:

An Evening You Can't Refuse with Gianni Russo

7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5, Great Hall at UPH

Gianni Russo has made a career of playing tough guys. Although remembered most for his portrayal of Carlo Rizzi in The Godfather, his first acting job, his career has spanned over 40 films including such hits as The Freshman, Rush Hour 2, Any Given Sunday and Sea Biscuit as well as television roles in Kojak, The Rockford Files and Prison Break. And most recently, due out this fall Send No Flowers. Russo believes it's his crooning that separates him from the mob of other on-screen wise guys.

Country Thunder: Country Legends Tribute

7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, Great Hall at UPH

Country Legends Tribute Tour is now firmly established as North America's #1 Country Music Tribute show featuring the music of the biggest names on the American scene including Garth Brooks, Shania Twain and Keith Urban. The show includes well-known musicians hand-picked by the impersonators who between them have a wealth of experience and glittering careers that span over 30 years. Each singer will perform a string of hits from the featured artist, complete with authentic costume changes. To add the finishing touches to what will be a great show that has sold out several theatres on the tour, there will be a grand finale where the artists come on stage together for a number.

The Final Roundup: Doc Severinsen's Last Show presented by Caffe Lena

8 p.m. Saturday, August 27, Great Hall at UPH

Grammy Award-winner Doc Severinsen has been celebrated as America's favorite trumpet player for more than half a century. Welcomed into living rooms for three decades as the leader of The Tonight Show Orchestra, (with host Johnny Carson hailing him as 'the greatest trumpet player in the world,') his impeccable musicianship and charismatic presence still dazzles. At 95 years old with an amazing career of music behind him, Doc will be taking his final bow as he performs his last concert. Presented by Caffe Lena, this show will be a special celebration of Doc's iconic life and music.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at either Proctors.org or UniversalPreservationHall.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling 518-382-3884, ext. 139.