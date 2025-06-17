Photos: THE MATCHMAKER and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Hudson Valley Shakespeare

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s 2025 season includes William Shakespeare’s uproarious comedy The Comedy of Errors and Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker. See photos of the productions, running in repertory here!

One of Shakespeare's most madcap comedies, The Comedy of Errors follows two sets of identical twins, separated at birth, who unknowingly cross paths many years later. Their encounters spark a whirlwind of mayhem, leading to a series of escalating comic misadventures. With sharp wit, slapstick humor, and the special kind of heartache that comes from searching for your soulmate in a world turned upside down, The Comedy of Errors is a timeless celebration of human folly, in all its wondrous forms.

Set between a sleepy Hudson River town and the bustling metropolis of 1880’s New York City, Thornton Wilder’s comic masterpiece The Matchmaker explores love, adventure, and the pursuit of happiness, against the All-American backdrop of business and commerce. Filled with clever dialogue, rich characters, and lighthearted charm, The Matchmaker is a delightful exploration of the unpredictable nature of love, and the lengths people will go to find it. Don’t miss the play that inspired the musical Hello, Dolly! in a big boisterous production featuring HVS favorites Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads as Dolly Levi and Horace Vandergelder.

Photo credit: Gabe Palacio and Daniel Albanese

Comments