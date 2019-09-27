Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE

Article Pixel Sep. 27, 2019  

Historic Hudson Valley and Brian Clowdus bring The Sleepy Hollow Experience, a new signature Halloween event, to Sleepy Hollow Country's top-rated fall festivities this year. The interactive musical performance will premiere at Washington Irving's Sunnyside in Tarrytown in October 2019.

The cast is full of up-and-coming talent. Lindsey Weiss, an actor, musician, and recent graduate of Northwestern University, will take audiences through the experience as one of the Storytellers. Lindsey's Storyteller sidekick will be played by Alex Burnette, a New York-based actor, singer, accordionist, pianist, and puppeteer. Ichabod Crane will be played by Austin Mirsoltani, a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina who is starting his music and theatre career in New York City. Haley Barna, a recent graduate of Hofstra University with credits in theatre and opera, will play Katrina Van Tassel. Rounding out the principal cast as Brom Bones is Blake Burgess - an Atlanta-based actor who has been seen in Serenbe Playhouse's version of The Sleepy Hollow Experience as Brom Bones in years' past. His other notable credits include Spamalot national tour and The Wizard of Oz international tour. Before you catch him in The Sleepy Hollow Experience this October, you can see him this September in Brian Clowdus' site-specific production of The Sound of Music at Wintergreen Resort as Captain Von Trapp.

More information is available at hudsonvalley.org/sleepyhollowexperience.

Photo Credit: Curtis Brown

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Brian Clowdus

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Brian Clowdus, Haley Barna and Blake Burgess

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Lindsey Weiss, Alex Burnette, Austin Mirsoltani, Blake Burgess, Haley Barna

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Austin Mirsoltani

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Blake Burgess

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Haley Barna, Blake Burgess

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Blake Burgess, Haley Barna

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Alex Burnette, Lindsey Weiss

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Austin Mirsoltani, Blake Burgess, Haley Barna

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Austin Mirsoltani, Haley Barna

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Austin Mirsoltani, Haley Barna, Blake Burgess

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Julie Trammel Key

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Alex Burnette, Haley Barna, Austin Mirsoltani, Blake Burgess, Lindsey Weiss

Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE
Alex Burnette, Haley Barna, Austin Mirsoltani, Blake Burgess, Lindsey Weiss



Related Articles View More Central New York Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • HELLO, DOLLY! At The Orpheum Tickets On Sale Friday
  • Previews For TN Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR Begin Tomorrow
  • Funky and Frightful Immersive Experience Lurks at Evergreen Theatre
  • CATS Comes to Theatre Memphis