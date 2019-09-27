Photo Flash: Get Spooked by THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE

Historic Hudson Valley and Brian Clowdus bring The Sleepy Hollow Experience, a new signature Halloween event, to Sleepy Hollow Country's top-rated fall festivities this year. The interactive musical performance will premiere at Washington Irving's Sunnyside in Tarrytown in October 2019.

The cast is full of up-and-coming talent. Lindsey Weiss, an actor, musician, and recent graduate of Northwestern University, will take audiences through the experience as one of the Storytellers. Lindsey's Storyteller sidekick will be played by Alex Burnette, a New York-based actor, singer, accordionist, pianist, and puppeteer. Ichabod Crane will be played by Austin Mirsoltani, a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina who is starting his music and theatre career in New York City. Haley Barna, a recent graduate of Hofstra University with credits in theatre and opera, will play Katrina Van Tassel. Rounding out the principal cast as Brom Bones is Blake Burgess - an Atlanta-based actor who has been seen in Serenbe Playhouse's version of The Sleepy Hollow Experience as Brom Bones in years' past. His other notable credits include Spamalot national tour and The Wizard of Oz international tour. Before you catch him in The Sleepy Hollow Experience this October, you can see him this September in Brian Clowdus' site-specific production of The Sound of Music at Wintergreen Resort as Captain Von Trapp.

More information is available at hudsonvalley.org/sleepyhollowexperience.





