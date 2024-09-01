Pendragon Theatre Will Move to New Location in Downtown Saranac Lake

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Burlington-Plattsburgh WCAX-TV, Pendragon Theatre will move to a new location at 56 Woodruff Street in downtown Saranac Lake.

The new location will provide more seating and additional bathrooms.

Managing director Mike Aguirre, says that the company has currently raised $8.2 million of their $10 million dollar goal for the project.

In addition to theatre, “we want musicians in this space. We want different theater troupes in this space. We want different artists in this space. We want it to be a meeting place for groups,” Aguirre told WCAX-TV.

For more information on the project, click here.

Currently at the theatre, rehearsals are underway for the world premiere of TRACKS, by Paula B Stanic at Pendragon Theatre in the outskirts of Saranac Lake prior to a subsequent Off-Broadway run at 59E59 Theaters in NYC.

Featuring Jason Alan Carvell (Godfather of Harlem, Ruthless), Laura Hooper and Alessandro Yokoyama, set in the wake of the social unrest that followed the 2011 police killing of a Black man in London, Mickey finds himself struggling with precocious teenage son Jak, shelving old dreams, and doing the best he can. Father and son maintain a wary relationship until Simone, an old friend from Mickey's past reappears, asking questions, spilling secrets, and threatening to disturb their fragile peace.

Tracks is a stirring new play about the growing pains and identity crises that strike at any age, and if our past determines our future.

The play, directed by Sarah Norris (H*tler's Tasters, The Greatest Hits Down Route 66) will have its premiere at Pendragon Theatre beginning September 3rd prior to an Off-Broadway run with New Light Theater Project at 59E59 Theaters later in the month. It will mark Pendragon's second production to transfer Off-Broadway.

The playwright, Paula B Stanic, whose previous work What's Lost won the Alfred Fagon Award, Monday was shortlisted for the John Whiting and Four Decades was a finalist for the 2021 Women's Prize for Playwriting. Tracks will mark her New York debut.

