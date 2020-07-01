Own a Piece of Syracuse's Landmark Theatre With its New 'Be a Light While We're Dark' Campaign

The Landmark Theatre in Syracuse is preparing for its $2 million upgrade in seats and a new marquee, and has launched the "Be a Light While We're Dark" campaign to raise funds.

As part of the campaign, letters from the current marquee, which is over 30 years old, are available for purchase. Numbers, letters, punctuation, and small words, are all for sale at $70 each.

Another option is to have a message stenciled on the current steel marquee, which will continue to be used to support the new digital marquee.

Seats are also available to purchase, from the first 10 rows of the two center sections of the orchestra level of the theatre. These are the original seats installed in the Loew's State Theater in 1928, and they have only been reupholstered once. The seats will be sold as is in sets of two or three and range from $450-$675.

Learn more about the campaign and more options for the theatre's patrons at https://landmarktheatre.org/light/.

