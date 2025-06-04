Otto’s Backstage Will Host Cabaret Night with Performer Billy Stritch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, June 13, Grammy Award-winning writer, producer, and performer Billy Stritch will present an intimate Cabaret Night event at Otto's Full Service in Piermont, New York. The evening includes a lovely 3-course dinner prepared by Otto’s Executive Chef, Phil Iannuccilli, followed by an evening of music and storytelling with Billy, featuring songs from the Great American Songbook, movies, and more!

Pianist-singer Billy Stritch has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades. He began his career in Houston, where he formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant, and Stritch. The threesome performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they parted ways in 1990. That same year, Billy started his solo performing career. He is perhaps best known for his 25-year position as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli and has also toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Linda Lavin, and many other top singers. His composition “Does He Love You” won the Grammy award in 1993 and was recorded 30 years later by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023.

Billy was recently named Outstanding Musical Director for the fifth time by the readers of Broadway World, and his 2022 birthday show at New York’s famed Birdland Jazz Club was named Outstanding Vocal Jazz Engagement of the year. He is the bandleader for “Jim Caruso’s Cast Party” every Monday night at Birdland, and the twosome also has a long-running Sunday night residency at Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle Hotel. Billy has recorded numerous solo albums and two with Christine Ebersole. His most recent release, "Billy’s Place” (Club44 Records), is available on all streaming platforms and at his website, billystritch.com.

