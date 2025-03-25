New Stories Take Center Stage at Capital Repertory Theatre's 2025 Next Act! Next Play Summit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A tradition of storytelling returns to Capital Repertory Theatre in the 14th annual Next Act New Play Summit, a week-long festival celebrating new voices, bold ideas, and the art of play development April 2-7.

This year's Summit will feature a dynamic line-up of play readings, workshops, performances, and more, all designed to illuminate the creative process behind new play development and the significance of the written and spoken word.

Since its inception, theREP has produced 46 world premiere productions and more than 150 play readings, developing shows that have gone on to Broadway debuts and national tours. One play from the Summit has usually been selected for a premiere production on the MainStage at theREP in the following season. The 2024-25 season is no exception, as the Summit takes place just weeks ahead of the highly anticipated world premiere of “Rosie Is Red And Everybody Is Blue” by John Spellos, the 2023 Summit-winning play.

2025 Next Act New Play Summit Schedule

7 p.m. Wednesday, April 2: “The Last American Newspaper” by Ken Tingley. Adapted from Ken Tingley's memoir and commissioned by the Adirondack Theatre Festival with the support of the John E. Herlihy Literary Fellowship, this compelling play, directed by Marcus Kyd, brings to life the true stories of a small-town newsroom in Glens Falls.

1 p.m. Saturday, April 5: First 15 Reading. Featuring the first 15 minutes of four new scripts including Jill Twiss's "Good Vibes Only." Twiss is an Emmy, WGA, and Peabody Award-winning comedy writer and author of “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” a New York Times #1 bestseller, and several other children's books. Directed by associate artist Yvonne Perry.

7 p.m. Monday, April 7: Second Look MainStage Reading. A standout from the 2024 Summit's First 15 Event, “Castling” by Anthony Goss returns for a full reading directed by Daniel Boisrond. This compelling drama follows the workers of a Newark tire shop who incorporate chess into their morning routine. As their workplace faces a corporate takeover, they must navigate shifting power dynamics and uncertain futures.

Date TBD: Poetry Slam Contest. Ten poets take the stage, competing with their most powerful words for a chance to win a cash prize. Witness an electrifying night of spoken word, passion, and raw talent!

Founded in 2012, the Next Act New Play Summit continues to thrive thanks to the generous legacy gift from Samson O. A. Ullmann, a beloved English professor at Union College (1957-1992). Through Ullmann's vision and theREP's commitment to fostering new works, the Summit remains a cornerstone of innovative storytelling in the Capital Region.

Tickets, which are $5 for each event, are on sale through the Box Office at theREP in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday-Saturday 12-6 p.m. or online by visiting attherep.org. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 x 139.

