New Deal Creative Arts Center Reveals 2025 Hudson Valley Theatre Festival Lineup

Following the success of its inaugural festival in 2024, The New Deal Creative Arts Center has announced the return of the Hudson Valley Theatre Festival, set to take place May 2-4, 2025. This annual celebration of new works continues to grow, having received an impressive range of play submissions from across the United States and around the world, including New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Dedicated to fostering emerging and established playwrights alike, the festival provides a platform for original theatrical voices while also contributing to the cultural and economic vibrancy of the Hudson Valley. Readings of the selected plays will be held at a variety of local venues, including libraries, historic homes, cafes, and bars, creating a unique and immersive experience for both artists and audiences.

The 2025 lineup features an eclectic mix of thought-provoking, innovative, and engaging new works:

The Assignment by Drew Carnwath

The Appliance Department by Bella Poynton

Estbay Iendsfray by Emmy Kuperschmid

The Heiress of Hawtrey Hall by Ellen Dean Price

Letters to Angels by Charles Karol Brestman

The Locke Inn by Brent Alles

Mr. Thrushby’s Adventure by Esme Waters

Ocean View Odyssey by Robert Alexander Wray

Or Die Trying by Liggera Edmonds-Allen

Presto! by Dana Schwartz

Vigorish by Allan Staples

Wire Walker by Emilio Iasiello

In addition to these selected works, The New Deal Creative Arts Center is proud to announce the full production of All the Young Punks by Jeff Roda, which was featured in the 2024 festival. This exciting selection marks a significant milestone in the festival’s commitment to championing new plays and elevating them to full-stage productions.

"The Hudson Valley Theatre Festival is more than just a celebration of new works—it is a community-driven initiative that nurtures creativity, supports playwrights at all stages of their careers, and invites audiences to experience the future of theatre in an intimate and engaging way," said Teresa Gasparini, The New Deal Creative Arts Center’s Executive Director.. "We're excited to once again bring fresh, compelling stories to life in spaces that reflect the artistic heart of the Hudson Valley."

By hosting performances in diverse venues throughout the region, the festival not only enriches the local arts scene but also serves as a cultural tourism attraction, drawing theatre enthusiasts to explore the charm and hospitality of the Hudson Valley.

Tickets, including weekend passes, will go on sale in early April. Details for auditions for this festival will be annouced within the coming weeks. For more information about the Hudson Valley Theatre Festival and how to get involved, please visit www.newdealarts.org or contact Teresa Gasparini at teresa@newdealarts.org

