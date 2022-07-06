Morgan James to Perform at The Mansion Of Saratoga Tomorrow

The Mansion of Saratoga's 801 dinner concert series has a packed line up of top talent this season. Tomorrow night, Thursday July 7, popular R&B recording artist Morgan James will perform on the Mansion's great tented deck at 8 p.m.

A note on her SoundCloud page describes James as follows: "If Prince and Bonnie Raitt had a lovechild, who worshipped Aretha: that would be soul singer Morgan James. The sound is old and new: part blues, part R&B, part soul, part funk: and all her own."

James is a Juilliard trained singer, actress, songwriter and recording artist in New York City. Her most recent studio albums "A Very Magnetic Christmas" and "Memphis Magnetic" are full of classic and original soul music recorded to analog tape In Memphis, Tenn.

Her other releases include "Reckless Abandon," covers of The Beatles' iconic "White Album" and Joni Mitchell's seminal "Blue," and two full-length albums with Epic Records: "Hunter" and "Morgan James Live," a celebration of Nina Simone. Morgan also produced and starred in an all-female concept album of Jesus Christ Superstar entitled "She Is Risen." Her music is available on all streaming platforms.

For a bio and information about James, see: https://www.morganjamesonline.com/bio/

https://soundcloud.com/morganjamesonline

BIG PERFORMERS, INTIMATE VENUE

Nine other stars will follow James completing what owner Jeff Wodicka says is the biggest and most exciting season yet at what has become known as the Saratoga region's most unique and intimate venue. The summer series takes place under a tented deck in the garden of the historic George West Victorian mansion located outside of Saratoga Springs at 801 Route 29.

Wodicka is quick to note that the 801 Concert series, which seats up to 130 guests, is similar in size and spirit to Feinstein's / 54 Below on W 54th St, New York City.

Tony Nominee Sharon McNight will become Sophie Tucker on July 21 as she brings her award-winning stage show to The 801. Finishing the month are the Tony Award-nominated Callaway Sisters, Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway, for two nights, July 29 and 30, with "Broadway the Calla-way."

August and September bring the music of nightclub and cabaret star Nicolas King, Broadway's Matthew Scott and the brilliant comedy of stage and TV star Judy Gold. Nicole Henry who electrified The Mansion's 801 crowd in 2021 with her Whitney Houston tribute returns to present a concert based on her new jazz album "Time to Love Again." The glorious baritone voice of Broadway's Nathaniel Stampley ("The Color Purple," "Lion King," "Porgy & Bess," "Ragtime") promises to leave audiences in awe, and three-time Tony Nominee and Tony Winner for "Drowsy Chaperone," Beth Leavel closes out the season.

The great tented deck in rear of The Mansion of Saratoga, where concerts are held. (Photo provided)

ABOUT THE MANSION OF SARATOGA 801 CONCERT SERIES

The Mansion of Saratoga's 801 Concert Series is intimately arranged at tables, cabaret style on the great tented rear deck overlooking the rose gardens. The name of the series is derived from the mansion's address, 801 Route 29.

Tickets range from $60 to $75. The doors open at 5:30 with Executive Chef Rick Bieber providing a bistro menu for those interested in dinner or snacking prior to or during the 8 p.m. performances. A full bar serves drink specials as well as beer and wine by the bottle or glass.