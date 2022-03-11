Mexican Resort Vacation, Artwork, JewelryÂ Featured in Auctions To Benefit Chenango River Theatre

Chenango River Theatre's 14th annual Winter Gala will be held at the Genegantslet Golf Club on March 26 from 6:00 - 9:30pm.

Admission includes an unending selection of carved meats, delectable dishes and appetizers, plus complimentary house wine and beer and a live band (Miles Ahead), all for just $70/person. A portion of the admission is tax-deductible as a contribution to CRT.

The evening includes both a Silent and Live Auction. Over 100 items will be up for bid, with items ranging from an upscale seven-day Mexican vacation at a beautiful beachside resort to jewelry, framed artwork, and gift certificates which often go for well less than their actual value. And of course, the endless food and entertainment makes it a memorable night.

One added bonus to this year's event - the official announcement of CRT's 2022 season, which will run from June - October. This will be the first season for new Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis.

Tickets are available online at www.chenangorivertheatre.org or by calling 607-656-8778.