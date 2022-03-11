Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mexican Resort Vacation, Artwork, JewelryÂ Featured in Auctions To Benefit Chenango River Theatre

Auction items include an upscale seven-day Mexican vacation at a beautiful beachside resort and more.

Chenango River Theatre's 14th annual Winter Gala will be held at the Genegantslet Golf Club on March 26 from 6:00 - 9:30pm.

Admission includes an unending selection of carved meats, delectable dishes and appetizers, plus complimentary house wine and beer and a live band (Miles Ahead), all for just $70/person. A portion of the admission is tax-deductible as a contribution to CRT.

The evening includes both a Silent and Live Auction. Over 100 items will be up for bid, with items ranging from an upscale seven-day Mexican vacation at a beautiful beachside resort to jewelry, framed artwork, and gift certificates which often go for well less than their actual value. And of course, the endless food and entertainment makes it a memorable night.

One added bonus to this year's event - the official announcement of CRT's 2022 season, which will run from June - October. This will be the first season for new Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis.

Tickets are available online at www.chenangorivertheatre.org or by calling 607-656-8778.



