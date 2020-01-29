Mary Dimino and Vinnie Mark Headline Utica Center For Development

Utica Center for Development is pleased to present NYC Comedy Night with headliners Vinnie Mark and Mary Dimino. The show is scheduled for the event center Saturday February 1st to benefit Veterans Outreach.

Joanne Callahan hosts the fundraiser. Callahan is known for hosting the long running Comedy Night at The Andes Hotel. She is a community organizer, comedian, actress and veteran of Broadway where she played a role in Paper Doll starring Marlo Thomas. On television she played Lily in Law & Order.

The event boasts dual headliners that evening. Vinnie Mark is an acclaimed comedian both locally and nationally. His unique blend of comedy and magic makes him a regular at The Borgata Casino in Atlantic City and favorite at MGM in Las Vegas. Mark has been apart of USO comedy tours for the troops abroad and performs for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Co-headlining Utica Center for Development is Mary Dimino. Dimino's one woman show Scared Skinny ran off-Broadway on Theatre Row, enjoyed a residency at Times Square Arts Center and tours theaters nationally. Scared Skinny, penned by and starring Dimino, won the prestigious Overall Excellence Award for Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival. Mary Dimino is also winner of both a Gracie Allen award and Best Female Comic award by MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs). Mary Dimino's television appearances include NBC's Today Show, FOX's Laughs, VH-1's Best Week Ever, Comedy Central and sketches on both Conan O'Brien and The Late Show.

The event takes place at the Utica Center for Development located at 726 Washington Avenue Utica NY 6pm. Tickets are $15. Reservations are strongly recommended. Call 315-601-8101 for tickets. For more information about the evening's comedians go to www.marydimino.com and vinniemark.com





