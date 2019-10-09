Madame Curie Musical Presented In Staged Reading At TaDa!

Emerging Artist Theatre is proud to announce a stage reading of Madame Curie: The Musical. This amazing full-length musical traces the life of Curie from her childhood in occupied Poland, through her years of research in Paris, to a dramatic finale on a WWI battlefield, where she makes a most surprising discovery.

Her story is one of triumph. Facing great odds, she overcomes gender bias and ethnic discrimination to become the first woman in history to win the Nobel Prize. The musical will inspire and enthrall audiences of all ages. You will relate to her story and hum the gorgeous melodies for days.

"When I began to explore Marie's life, I instantly felt it would make a powerful and moving musical play," said writer, composer, and lyricist David Kurkowski. "It is more than just a celebration of the role of women in science. I hope that the audience will get to know Madame Curie on a personal level."

Director Cate Cammarata and music director Dean Schneider round out the creative team.

The talented cast of eleven features: Kerry Conte as Marie, with Rich Abanes, Caitlin Collins, Matt Lynn, Kevin McGuire, Nicholas Saverine, George Slotin, Laurie Sutton, Jennifer Wingerter, Elizabeth Worley, and Mijon Zulu.

October 20, 2019 at 2PM

TaDa! Theatre

15 W. 28th St.

New York, NY 10001

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on-line:

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4337044





