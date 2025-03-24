Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Presents A Tour Of INTO THE WOODS Freeport And St. James

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lighthouse Repertory Theatre will present a tour of INTO THE WOODS in Freeport and St. James, running March 21st - April 6th.

One of Stephen Sondheim’s most beloved works, 3x Tony-winning INTO THE WOODS opens Lighthouse's season of five productions touring Long Island.

INTO THE WOODS is a sophisticated, dark musical comedy that intertwines several of The Brothers Grimm fairy tales. We meet Cinderella, Little Red, and Jack, along with a baker and his wife. They each embark on a quest to find their most important desire 'in the wood.' The choices they make, and their consequences drive the action throughout the show. Act 1 is suitable for children; Act 2 is darker and more "mature," makes this a show not recommended for children under nine years old.

INTO THE WOODS:

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Lighthouse Production Team:

Director: Tony Chiofalo

Musical Director: Joe Mankowski

Choreography: Morgan Faye Neuhedel

Producers: Kami Crary, Kate Russo

Stage Manager: Denise Ruocco Hagen

Tickets for all showings:

Freeport: Twin Oaks Theatre Bldg. 457 Babylon Turnpike, Freeport, NY

Friday, March 21, 2025 - 8pm

Saturday, March 22 2025 - 8pm

Sunday, March 23, 2025 - 8pm

Friday, March 28, 2025 - 8pm

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - 3pm

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - 8pm

Sunday, March 30, 2025 - 3pm

This production supports the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless (LICH). Bring a nonperishable item to the show for the homeless.

St. James: Mills Hall - 490 North Country Road, St. James, NY

Friday, April 4, 2025 - 8pm

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - 8pm

Sunday, April 6, 2025 - 3pm

This production supports Celebrate St. James, Past-Present-Future

Advance ticket sales: General Admission = $35. Seniors/Veterans = $30. Members =$25. Dessert and Coffee are included.

Please note this production is double cast

