Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Presents A Tour Of INTO THE WOODS Freeport And St. James

Running March 21st - April 6th.

By: Mar. 24, 2025
Lighthouse Repertory Theatre will present a tour of INTO THE WOODS in Freeport and St. James, running March 21st - April 6th.

One of Stephen Sondheim’s most beloved works, 3x Tony-winning INTO THE WOODS opens Lighthouse's season of five productions touring Long Island.

INTO THE WOODS is a sophisticated, dark musical comedy that intertwines several of The Brothers Grimm fairy tales. We meet Cinderella, Little Red, and Jack, along with a baker and his wife. They each embark on a quest to find their most important desire 'in the wood.' The choices they make, and their consequences drive the action throughout the show. Act 1 is suitable for children; Act 2 is darker and more "mature," makes this a show not recommended for children under nine years old.

INTO THE WOODS: 

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by James Lapine
Lighthouse Production Team:
Director: Tony Chiofalo
Musical Director: Joe Mankowski
Choreography: Morgan Faye Neuhedel
Producers: Kami Crary, Kate Russo
Stage Manager: Denise Ruocco Hagen

Tickets for all showings: 

Freeport: Twin Oaks Theatre Bldg. 457 Babylon Turnpike, Freeport, NY
Friday, March 21, 2025 - 8pm
Saturday, March 22 2025 - 8pm
Sunday, March 23, 2025 - 8pm
Friday, March 28, 2025 - 8pm
Saturday, March 29, 2025 - 3pm
Saturday, March 29, 2025 - 8pm
Sunday, March 30, 2025 - 3pm

This production supports the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless (LICH). Bring a nonperishable item to the show for the homeless.  

St. James: Mills Hall - 490 North Country Road, St. James, NY
Friday, April 4, 2025 - 8pm
Saturday, April 5, 2025 - 8pm
Sunday, April 6, 2025 - 3pm

This production supports Celebrate St. James, Past-Present-Future

Advance ticket sales: General Admission = $35.  Seniors/Veterans = $30. Members =$25. Dessert and Coffee are included.

Please note this production is double cast

